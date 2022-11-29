London, November 29th, 2022: Hoptroff, the global timing solutions provider offering resilient, traceable, and precise time to enterprise businesses, has today announced Robert Lindauer as their senior product manager.

Robert will be responsible for all aspects of product development, shaping the product roadmap and journey, and building a high performing team along the way.

Robert Lindauer, Senior Product Manager

Robert is a veteran of 30 years in the software services industry, having started his career consulting for IBM working on big-iron transitions to Client Server computing. Robert has delivered software-as-service systems for entertainment, technology, and financial services. More recently, he has focussed on creating high precision timing software for Windows, Linux, and Solaris for the scientific and financial industries.

Tim Richards, CEO of Hoptroff, commented: "Robert’s experience and proven expertise in time synchronisation solutions will contribute enormously to our plans for growth. As a recognised expert in the field, Robert’s history, and success at developing valid product strategies makes him an exciting addition to the team."

"We created this role to identify product priorities using data, analysis, and market research. Launching Hoptroff products across sectors such as finance, media, IoT, gaming and blockchain is a core tenet of our growth plans in both the short and long term."

Robert also commented on his new role: "I am thrilled to be joining such a fast-moving company with an already established reputation in the financial services industry. I am looking forward to supporting the team in developing Hoptroff's progressive time synchronisation software offering into both existing and new industries. This an exciting time for time synchronisation as the world becomes ever more reliant on the benefits of accurate time.”

Hoptroff is a plug-and-play software solution that provides precision timing for businesses globally, meeting their compliance obligations, improving operational efficiency, and reducing costs. Their network-delivered solution provides compliance and security for global financial markets, media and broadcast, gaming, e-commerce, and distributed ledger technology.

It is highly resilient, secure, verified, auditable, quick, cost-effective to install, scale and maintain, and easy to use in real-time for compliance, ops, and senior management. www.hoptroff.com