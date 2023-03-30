The SENCITY Occhio Plus indoor antenna – launched today by HUBER+SUHNER – offers Mobile Network Operators a faster and more reliable way to ensure high data throughput in 5G frequency range in buildings.

The SENCITY Occhio Plus antenna provides coverage in buildings such as airports, train stations, shopping malls and sports stadiums which are hard to reach with traditional macrocell solutions. The latest addition to the HUBER+SUHNER antenna portfolio, the omnidirectional antenna builds on the SENCITY® Occhio to offer high performance with a MIMO 4x4 configuration in 5G sub 6 GHz frequency range from 617 MHz to 6 GHz.

The SENCITY Occhio Plus utilises the HUBER+SUHNER-exclusive state-of-the-art smart connect-system which enables safe and secure installations. The self-locking adaptor and quick-lock feature make installations simple and efficient, saving time and, in turn, money.

“The SENCITY Occhio Plus combines contemporary design with innovative engineering to achieve discreet placement with low visible impact, as favoured by interior designers and architects,” said Cristina Olimpieri, Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER. “It addresses the growing need for increased data rates inside buildings.”

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.