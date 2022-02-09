VaxALPR integrated for use on i-PRO AI cameras reduces hardware costs and project complexity.

Amsterdam, Netherlands. 9th February 2022 – i-PRO EMEA and Vaxtor, a leading analytics company, today announced a global collaboration for the latest generation of its powerful automated license plate recognition software, VaxALPR, to run on i-PRO AI-enabled camera models. These powerful and reliable AI capable cameras can now integrate Vaxtor’s high performing and easy to use edge application - reducing system costs and complexity.

i-PRO announces global collaboration with Vaxtor

With analytics carried out on the edge of i-PRO cameras, the on-camera solution does not need to stream video to a PC/server ensuring efficient operation on all networks, including 4G. The app runs embedded on i-PRO AI cameras with simple per-camera licensing and no minimum camera count. It’s also integrated for use with the i-PRO Video Insight video management system (VMS) for easy deployment and operation.

The AI solution is ideal for a range of applications, including city surveillance, parking, access control, security, law enforcement and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). This latest on-camera VaxALPR application has recognition rates above 98% and is suitable for any traffic environment.

Moving forward, Vaxtor also plans to integrate its other object character recognition (OCR) applications, including its generic OCR reader VaxOCR Genesis, for use on i-PRO cameras. This user-programmable, multi-functional OCR will open a whole new range of uses beyond security, including stock auditing, asset tracking and logistics, and for any automation processes that include tracking of numeric codes.

“We have been impressed by the processing power of the i-PRO cameras, the open system and the flexibility and support of its technical team,” said Juan Vercher, CEO and founder of Vaxtor. “This combination of powerful hardware and collaboration will enable us to offer additional unique functionality to our joint customers. It’s an exciting future ahead.”

Gerard Figols, i-PRO EMEA President, added: “It’s i-PRO’s mission to collaborate with the strongest third-party software developers, using our open hardware camera system, to deliver the most powerful AI applications across every industry sector. This global collaboration with Vaxtor, an application provider driving innovation in ALPR and OCR, is another example of our customer-focused business model in action.”

