Warrington, UK | 1 September 2021: MDS Global, a leading provider of BSS-as-a-Service, today announced that iD Mobile, one of the UK’s largest mobile virtual network operators, has signed a new, direct contract with the company to enable it to continue to leverage its flexible, real-time BSS.

New to the market in 2015, iD Mobile became one of the fastest growing post-pay MVNOs in the UK and now has more than 1 million subscribers. iD pioneered innovative propositions such as free data rollover, inclusive EU roaming, flexible SIM-only plans, and a fully digital experience, giving customers the freedom to tailor their plans to meet their consumption and habits.

In order to provide this level of flexibility and to support its growth plans, iD Mobile have required a functionally-rich platform designed with agility, flexibility and growth in mind. The heartbeat of iD’s BSS is MDS Global’s real-time Cloud Monetisation Platform, which underpins the company’s VNOnDemand solution.

Adam Dunlop, MD, iD Mobile said “We have partnered with MDS Global since launch. The product and organisation maturity, stability, and functionality has supported us in growing rapidly into the established UK operator iD now is. We look forward to continuing the partnership with MDS Global as iD embarks on the exciting next phase of its journey and brings more exciting offers to market”.

Steve Bowen, CEO, MDS Global said “We are proud of our ongoing relationship with iD Mobile. Their continued growth is a testament to their outstanding customer service, their dedication to putting their customers firmly in control, and the flexibility of our real-time platform.”

- Ends –

About MDS Global

MDS Global is a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions. We look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Enterprise (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands), Telia (Denmark), VADSA (Mexico) and redONE (Malaysia).

MDS Global is part of Lumine Group, which is a Portfolio of Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc.

For more information, please visit: https://mdsglobal.com

