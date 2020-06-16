Service Management Software from iET® Solutions has been independently recognized as a proven ITSM tool in the German market

ASCHHEIM, GERMANY, June 16, 2020 - iET® ITSM, a solution for enterprise-wide IT service management from iET Solutions, a division of UNICOM® Global, has received the SERVIEW CERTIFIEDTOOL certification for the fifth time in a row. iET® ITSM’s scalability, ease of configuration and its ability to integrate a wide range of ITIL® processes into a single platform were among the key factors that helped the solution stand out in the certification process.

SERVIEW CERTIFIEDTOOL

SERVIEW is an independent consulting company which evaluates and compares software solutions that support the implementation of ITIL® and PRINCE2®, granting the SERVIEW CERTIFIEDTOOL certificate on the basis of its assessments.

iET® ITSM is a flexible software solution for IT Service Management (ITSM) that offers comprehensive functionality. It seamlessly combines ITIL® principles, concepts, processes and best practices in a single, integrated platform. These capabilities, combined with the scalability and ease of configuration iET® ITSM offers, were a convincing factor in the SERVIEW certification.

The software can be adapted to almost any size of company and to a wide range of business models. Additional modules for telephony integration, web services and software asset management are also available.

iET® ITSM has been endorsed as a SERVIEW CERTIFIEDTOOL for a total of 18 processes in the Service Management category. This certifies that the solution is ITIL® compliant in the implementation of all audited processes and that the essential ITIL® terminology is used throughout.

"Companies can spend a lot of time and money searching for the right tool. This is why we have been offering an important decision-making aid since 2003 with our SERVIEW CERTIFIEDTOOL certificate. By choosing from our list of certified vendors, companies can reduce the time and costs involved in selecting a tool by up to 40 percent," explained Michael Kresse, owner and CEO of SERVIEW.

Peter Kemper, Manager Client Services at iET Solutions said:

"Achieving this successful certification for the current version of iET® ITSM validates our customer-oriented development strategy and it is heartening to see that it fulfills the best practice requirements of the certification. In this version, we have extended the personalization options, with a completely revised desktop and web client, plus enhanced functionality for mobile devices."

Further information about the iET ITSM service management solution can be found at https://www.iet-solutions.com/products/

###

About iET Solutions www.iet-solutions.com

Building on more than 20 years of industry expertise, iET Solutions, a Division of UNICOM Global, is recognized as a leading global provider of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions for mid-size and large enterprises. Over 51,000 users in 26 countries partner with iET Solutions to drive the success of their IT operations and infrastructure.

About UNICOM® Global www.unicomglobal.com

UNICOM Global consists of more than fifty (50) corporate entities encompassing a wide range of businesses across all geographic regions. With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California, to offices in Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia, throughout EMEA in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the UAE, and across Asia/Pacific with locations in Japan, China, India, Australia, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

UNICOM Global offers deep in-house resources and flexible IT solutions to our partners worldwide. UNICOM Global focuses on acquiring and integrating mature and growing mid-cap NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange AIM and German publically-traded companies in technology, financing, IT, real estate, and business services. Please visit our websites for additional information about the services, products and solutions that UNICOM Global offers:

www.unicomglobal.com UNICOM Global - Assets, capital and investment management

www.unicomsi.com UNICOM Systems - IBM Mainframe software products

www.unicomgov.com UNICOM Government (formerly NASDAQ: GTSI) - Government IT solutions

www.unicomengineering.com UNICOM Engineering (formerly NASDAQ: NEI) Appliance platform

www.unicom.org UNICOM Science and Technology Parks

www.unicomtechnologypark.com UNICOM Technology Park – Innovation Labs in Virginia

www.unicomsciencepark.com UNICOM Science and Technology Park – Innovation Labs in New Jersey

www.unicom-capital.com UNICOM Capital - Business and Financial Services

www.solidDB.com solidDB – In-memory relational database management system

www.usrobotics.com U.S. Robotics - Data communications products

www.memeo.com Memeo - Enterprise-grade Secure File Sharing for the Cloud

www.firetide.com Firetide - Wireless technology solutions for security and transportation

www.detec.com DETEC - Document composition products

www.softlanding.com SoftLanding Systems - IBM i software products

www.macro4.com Macro 4 (formerly LONDON: MAO) - Document Management products

www.illustro.com illustro - z/OS and z/VSE software products

www.iet-solutions.com iET Solutions - ITIL® ITSM software products

www.eden.com Eden - Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Financial Services, and Real Estate

www.cics.com CICS.com - Hardware, Software, Outsourcing and Professional Services

All trademarks referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Uday Radia

CloudNine PR

+44(0)7940 584161

uradia@cloudninepr.com