February 3, 2021 – ibml announces today the launch of the new ibml FUSiON 7200 high volume production scanner aimed at business process outsourcers (BPOs), shared service centers and enterprises that need to covert large volumes of documents and integrate them quickly into a variety of line of business applications and workflows.

ibml FUSiON 7200 scanner

Designed to process up to 292 A4 pages per minute at 300 dpi[1], the ibml FUSiON 7200 is an extension to the ibml FUSiON series of ultra-high volume scanners launched by ibml last year and is specifically targetting the high volume production scanner segment.

Chad Eiler, vice president of product management, explains, “ibml is the global leader in mission critical high volume intelligent capture and is the de facto standard in the world’s largest mailrooms. With the launch of the ibml FUSiON 7200 we have made it more affordable for mid-tier customers and especially BPOs to benefit from this level of technology without compromising on quality of images, reliability or speed that customers expect of ibml.”

ibml FUSiON 7200: ideal for centralised mailrooms

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, organisations commonly used desktop or departmental scanners to digitise in-coming mail or other documentation. With many office workers now asked to work from home, there is renewed interest in providing a centralised scanning approach for mailrooms – irrespective of the industry sector – to streamline and speed up the paper handling process, as well as progressing other digital transformation projects.

Chad Eiler says, “The ibml FUSiON 7200 is a great value for price-performance, at 292 pages per minute throughput, with unlimited duty cycle reliability for multiple shift operations. Customers can add more capacity or replace multiple desktop scanners for large volume document conversion with better return on investment (ROI).”

The scanning system includes ibml’s image processing system – iQpro™ – which ensures quality scans first time, every time and provides automatic de-skewing, rotation, cropping and colour correction among other features. From a single scan, iQpro also allows simultaneous output of colour, greyscale and bitonal images.

Features designed for high speed and reliable document conversion

Compared to competitive products, the ibml FUSiON 7200 scanner has a range of features to deliver the speed, reliability, document handing and image quality expected of a production system:

A wide, open-track transport system able to cater for documents up to 13.5 inches wide allows a range of documents and envelopes to be processed. In addition to a wider field of view, this allows the capture of corners of documents if they are skewed;

The open-track system lends itself to easy document handling and access;

Multi-feed detection with six ultra-sonic sensors to ensure dependable document handling across the document transport to catch misfeeds early in process;

Ergonomic document feeder controls to deliver higher operator productivity and comfort during long shifts;

A hopper designed to take up to 1,500 sheets while allowing the continuous feeding and back filling of pages as the scanner is running;

Left justified feeding makes it easier to prepare mixed batches of documents;

A motorised pocket to aid the neat stacking of documents once scanned. Like the feeder, it takes 1,500 sheets. Also included is a straight-through runout tray which enables exception documents of up to A3 size to be catered for and to sort out batch or document separators;

Robust industrial design with separate airflows for paper transport and electronics safeguard the electronics from paper dust thereby enhancing reliability and system uptime for continuous operations;

A range of optional accessories are available to add intelligence to the scanning process. These include a barcode reader, MICR[2] reader for cheque processing, plus an ink jet printer to date/time stamp documents for audit trail and compliance purposes. A specialist pocket option is also available which is designed to handle delicate documents.

Martin Birch, ibml’s president and CEO says, “Hand built in the USA, ibml FUSiON is not just the world’s fastest document scanning system but with FADGI 3 star compliance it also delivers superior image quality. ibml FUSiON demonstrates our continued commitment to innovate and deliver real world productivity improvements. Customers love the enhanced speed and performance that ibml FUSiON delivers to their operations. The introduction of the new ibml FUSiON 7200 expands the FUSiON family, allowing us to introduce the benefits of ibml FUSiON to an even wider group of customers.’’

Pricing and availability

The ibml FUSiON 7200 scanner is available today priced from US $89,000 with optional accessories, software, professional services and support also available.

[1] Dots per inch

[2] Magnetic ink character recognition

About ibml

With global headquarters based in Birmingham, Alabama (USA) and more than 250 employees, ibml is the world leader in high-volume intelligent capture automation. Using industry-leading intelligence and accelerated speed, ibml helps organizations extract actionable data, capture insights, and expedite critical decision-making. The world’s largest enterprises in Banking; financial services; federal, state and local government; mortgage and lending; insurance; business process outsourcers; healthcare payers and providers; telecoms and utilities; and education rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. ibml's comprehensive suite of hardware, software and services can be found in over 80 percent of the world’s top mailrooms. ibml’s portfolio includes ibml FUSiON, ImageTrac DS scanners, ibml Capture Suite software, along with business and support services.

