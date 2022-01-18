FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 18 January 2022 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that ice, the Norwegian mobile operator, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and ice’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer LTE planning solutions to the operator since 2014.

The extension provides the operator with the full capabilities to plan a state-of-the-art 5G network to increase its market share and reinforce its challenger position in the Norwegian telecoms market. By using TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning tool, ice has greatly improved prediction modeling accuracy via the use of the Myriad propagation model, and efficiently generated coverage maps using the ArrayWizard module.

“TEOCO provides us with a comprehensive solution set that addresses complex use-cases. We are very pleased to be able to tap into this expertise to streamline our roll-out plans for our 5G network,” said Jan-Erik Hvidsten, Chief Technology and Information Officer, ice. “Now is the perfect time for us to accelerate our plan towards becoming a significant competitor in the Norwegian mobile market: TEOCO’s experience, insights, and capabilities will prove to be invaluable as we embark on this journey.”

“ice has been a valued customer of TEOCO for a number of years, and this latest example strengthens our role as a trusted advisor. We are proud to be able to support ice in its 5G roll-out,” said Atul Jain, Founder & CEO, TEOCO. “Our comprehensive and pioneering 5G planning offering means we are perfectly placed to help operators like ice deliver the full capabilities of 5G to their subscribers.”

