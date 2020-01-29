New location marks 10th iland global cloud region providing customers secure access to DRaaS, IaaS and BaaS services, and opens new markets for iland’s North American resellers



London, UK- iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, has announced a new cloud region in Canada with the opening of its new data centre facility in Toronto, Ontario, joining nine other cloud regions in Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.



The new iland cloud region provides access to the company’s full suite of secure cloud services built on iland’s Secure Cloud Platform, including Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and backup services for Office 365, in addition to Cloud Object Storage available later in the year. The Toronto facility is iland’s first cloud region in Canada with plans for an additional Canadian location later this year.



With this new cloud region, iland is offering additional opportunities to its existing North American channel partners and is actively engaging new partners in the region, especially those with customers using VMware and Veeam solutions.



“By extending iland services into Canada, we can better serve new customers and partners who seek the benefits of cloud computing, but must also meet Canada’s data sovereignty requirements,” said iland president and co-founder Brian Ussher. “Many of our North American customers and partners have operations that span across the United States and Canada border. Meeting the security and environmental standards of both sides will give them the peace of mind that their data and workloads are both proximal and secure.”



Secure Inside and Out

Expansion into Canada provides unmatched cloud services to customers in North America, while meeting the stringent demands of Canadian data security and privacy regulations. The new 242,000 square-foot facility includes security officers working 24 hours a day, seven days a week; provides numerous physical security measures; and it meets the certification requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 27001, CSA STAR and BS 10012.



Designed Green

iland’s new cloud region is designed green to meet environmental demands of Canadian consumers and regulations, earning it a Gold level for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). The building includes granular-temperature and optimised-lighting controls, a rainwater capture irrigation system, cold aisle containment and high-efficiency-Turbocor chillers.



The opening of iland’s 10th cloud region is the first major announcement of this year, coming off a highly successful 2019, which included the following accomplishments:

