iland improves visibility and control for MSPs and large IT organisations with multi-location backups from anywhere

London, UK – 26th February, 2020 - iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced new upgrades to its Secure Cloud Console that improve how managed service providers (MSPs) and multi-location enterprises manage their entire global portfolio of Veeam cloud-based backup solutions from a single, unified console.

The iland Secure Cloud Console is a fully-integrated unified management platform that provides full insight into iland’s cloud services including security and compliance configurations, performance, consumption and costs. The new features include a single pane of glass to view and support global cloud backup environments, including greater granularity to leverage real-time data and statistics over multiple accounts, and improve control over multiple tenants from a single space without extra work or permissions.

Additional self-service capabilities help simplify storage management, reallocate resources and add new tenants. Global enterprises and MSPs can also provide Backup as a Service (BaaS) internally and manage multiple repositories and locations from a single user interface. For example, administrators leveraging iland’s BaaS Insider Protection feature, an air-gapped repository that protects data against internal and external threats including ransomware, can now display the status of their multi-tenant environments in a single view. Administrators can also change Veeam Cloud Connect tenant names and update tenant passwords easily and from any location.

iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect is designed for Veeam users who need performance, security, and simplicity in their cloud solution for offsite backups and archives.

iland has a long history of innovation with Veeam in delivering seamless access and insights to customers to employ Veeam Cloud Connect in a way that best meets the needs of their business. The partnership has also led to multiple Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year and Innovation Partner of the Year awards.

“We continue to listen to our customers and partners who want a smart and simple way to move and manage their data in the cloud,” said Dante Orsini, iland senior vice president of business development. “None of that is possible without visibility and control over as many resources as possible, which is why we’re enhancing the Secure Cloud Console with Veeam Cloud Connect. With these latest updates, we’re making it easy for channel and enterprise IT customers to extend backup services around the world with a simple, easy-to-use common interface.”

“iland's Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect provides our customers with a great experience. Its inexpensive enterprise cloud backup can be delivered quickly and without complexity,” said Chris McDuffie, vice president of cloud architecture of Structured in Clackamas, Ore. “What I really appreciate about iland is its continued focus on innovation and improving the customer experience. The latest console update provides MSPs with a consolidated view into the platform, allowing engineers to stay focused on their workflow instead of switching between views. That drives significant value for both Structured and our customers.”

“Our ability to service our customers is based largely on understanding and accurately managing their cloud resources for lower costs and greater performance,” said Aaron Jeffery, national manager of managed services of Data#3 in Brisbane, Australia. “Adding Veeam backup to the iland Secure Cloud Console with iland’s disaster recovery services gives the context of how those elements fit together within their broader cloud environments for unmatched visibility and control.”

The latest updates to iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect are available through all 10 of iland’s global cloud regions including an ongoing free 30-day trial with 5TBs of data.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognised by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

