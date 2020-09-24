iland Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 with Cloud Console provides customers and partners with self-service file restoration capabilities and complete visibility into their data protection environments

London, UK – 24th September, 2020 - iland, an industry-leading, global provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced the integration of the iland Cloud Console with its popular Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365. This update provides customers and partners with a single view across iland cloud hosting, backup, disaster recovery, and now Microsoft 365 including Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive for Business.

Many organisations begin their cloud experience with Microsoft 365 believing their data is protected and available when they need it. However, a shared-responsibility model and additional backup solutions are necessary to ensure data is protected from internal and external threats including cybercrime and accidental deletions, as well as retained in accordance with geographic compliance and regulatory requirements. With iland’s Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, customers and partners are assured their business data is protected in the event of data loss.

With this release, the Secure Cloud Console offers complete control and a unified view of Microsoft 365 data protection solution environments, as well as iland Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup as a Service (BaaS) environments. With this new capability, customers and partners can pinpoint and restore any object, including users, groups of users, emails, and One Drive files, to an exact moment in time. The console also helps users manage daily usage, and view past backups and related events.

“No matter where we put our data in the cloud, it is ultimately our responsibility to ensure it’s properly managed and stored,” said Jason Espinales-Osorio, senior systems administrator from Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, in Kennesaw, Georgia. “By adding the console to our Office 365 backups, I will essentially have an extra person watching my back to make sure things are going the way they should. Whether it’s an email informing me of the results of my last backup, a report on how much Office 365 is being used, or just the ability to write my own backup policies, the iland Secure Cloud Console and Office 365 backup provides the added layer of protection we need.”

The iland Secure Cloud Console provides transparency through comprehensive monitoring and reporting from network configuration to backup security. Microsoft 365 data is automatically backed up daily to iland’s Secure Cloud with unlimited storage quotas, an unrestricted retention policy, and a 100-percent uptime guarantee. This cloud-based service includes all licensing and eliminates the need for customers to build, manage and maintain additional local storage to support Microsoft 365 backups.

Other new features are available with iland Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 include:

Monthly billing information to help monitor and control costs.

Simple management and ability to customise backup jobs and policies.

The ability to browse, search, and restore files from Exchange, SharePoint and OneDrive from a single interface.

Full role-based access management across this service, and all iland services.

Audit logs to see all actions taken within the Secure Cloud Console.

“According to Microsoft, over 200 million monthly active users around the world rely on Microsoft 365 to drive their businesses forward. This explosive adoption in turn creates massive amounts of vulnerable data with little to no backup or protection,” said Justin Giardina, iland chief technology officer. “The integration of Microsoft 365 backup management into the iland Secure Cloud Console not only provides administrators with transparency into their data and backups, but also reduces the risks, cost and complexity of using Microsoft 365 applications in the cloud.”

