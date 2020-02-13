Capping a banner year for the channel, iland VP of Global Channels receives honor

London, UK- 13th February, 2020 - iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Koorosh Khashayar, iland vice president of global channels, on its list of 2020 Channel Chiefs.

CRN’s annual Channel Chief honorees are considered to be among the most significant and innovative executives in the industry with a proven track record of crafting and supporting elite partner programs. Members of this prestigious list are chosen each year by CRN’s editorial staff based on their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

“We could not be more proud of the work Koorosh has done during his highly successful tenure at iland, first as director of channel and now as vice president of global channels,” said iland CEO and co-founder Scott Sparvero. “His steady leadership, vision, and decades of IT experience serving channel partners has fueled the rapid growth of our channel program.”

Khashayar has been an integral part of iland’s commitment to expand its channel presence with tools and services that help partners build long-term sustainable cloud businesses. Training programs and resources like iland Catalyst, a complementary cloud assessment tool, along with iland’s award winning cloud platform continue to drive partner success.

A seasoned business development executive with a solid technical background, Khashayar is credited with creating and maintaining channel revenue through partnerships with VARs, MSPs and agents.

In August 2019, after a successful transformation that doubled the company’s annual channel revenue, Khashayar spearheaded an expansion of iland’s global channel sales program to address substantial partner growth and customer demand for its secure cloud backup, infrastructure and disaster recovery solutions in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

The new iland channel program includes a partner portal for training, certification and sales management, expanded opportunities for regional partners in North America through the addition of a new cloud region in Canada, and Catalyst to help partners and customers plan and manage their data and workloads in the cloud. iland has been recognised by CRN in its 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide for two years in a row.

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list can be viewed online here https://www.crn.com/channel-chiefs/cc2020.htm. Additional coverage will be featured in the February issue of CRN Magazine.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognised by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, iland delivers cloud services from its data centers throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

