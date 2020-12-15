Implementing WhatsApp will improve customer experience for a variety of automotive services

LONDON, 15th December 2020 – Global cloud communications software and services provider IMImobile PLC, today announced that ŠKODA AUTO India has integrated the WhatsApp Business API as part of their customer communication strategy. ŠKODA is now using WhatsApp to streamline the vehicle service booking process, provide breakdown support, share their COVID-19 initiatives, share product information, and more.

The WhatsApp Business API enables businesses to connect with 2 billion users across 180 countries in a simple, reliable way to send high-value transactional notifications and provide customer support. As an approved WhatsApp Business API and solutions provider, imimobile enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate WhatsApp through imiconnect, its Enterprise CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) offering, to drive engagement through context-aware messaging and automate customer journeys connected to services across the business.

ŠKODA AUTO India will use the WhatsApp Business API to enable customers to book test drives, discover the latest products through brochures and videos, manage service appointments, submit feedback, and more. ŠKODA AUTO will have a verified business profile on WhatsApp to ensure consumers know they are engaging with the brand.

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “In times like these, it’s important to turn to innovative, new solutions every day. Using WhatsApp Business, we want to reassure our customers that we are always available and easily accessible for any query they may have. In light of the lockdown, it has become essential to provide customers with alternative avenues of communication and our on-demand customer support offering is going to do just that. We look forward to doing whatever we can to continue ensuring our existing and prospective customers are completely satisfied.”

Chaitanya Devalapally, EVP APAC at imimobile, commented, “Conversational customer engagement and support over channels like WhatsApp present a huge opportunity for businesses. Brands can offer an accessible and convenient way for consumers to get in contact while delivering a better experience and reducing costs. We’re pleased to play a role in helping ŠKODA AUTO India to embrace newer, digital communications channels to automate customer interactions, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

For more information about the WhatsApp Business API, please click here: https://imimobile.com/showcase/whatsapp-business-api

About IMImobile PLC

imimobile provides cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale.

We believe that customer experience is the key competitive advantage for consumer businesses. So, we’re creating a world where enterprises can stay constantly connected to their customers. A world where every touchpoint, on every channel, is an opportunity to deliver rich, engaging, intuitive experiences.

Our Customer Interaction Management (CIM) suite automates, orchestrates and monitors interactions with disparate back-end systems. This saves time and cuts costs for businesses, while seamlessly connecting to customers on the devices they choose. We deliver innovative, on-brand, business-critical customer interactions for blue-chip global enterprises and leading public-sector organizations including AA, Best Buy, BT, Capitec Bank, Centrica, EE, Hermes, IHG, Mercedes, Orange, O2, Vodafone and Walgreens.

imimobile is a global business with offices across the UK, USA, Canada, India, South Africa and UAE. With over 1,100 employees, imimobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange with the TIDM code IMO.