LONDON, 10th November 2020 – Global cloud communications software and solutions provider, IMImobile PLC, today announced it now offers Google’s Business Messages as an additional customer communication channel for enterprises.

Today, billions of customers find businesses through a simple Google search, often resulting in website visits or phone calls. With Google’s Business Messages, brands can offer the ability for consumers to message them within organic Google search results – such as Search or Maps – with just one click.

Brands can also enhance customer service by displaying expected response times, providing answers to frequently asked questions, or connecting customers to live agents when required. This removes the need for customers to call contact centers which reduces costs for businesses and improves the overall customer experience.

Business Messages enables rich features such as carousels, cards, quick replies, photos, and more to create interactive, engaging messaging experiences. Chatbots and customer service agents can easily use these features to deliver scheduling, support, and even purchasing journeys seamlessly via this new messaging channel.

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, EVP Products at imimobile, commented, ‘We’re excited to now support Google’s Business Messages and offer it as another channel for our clients. Business Messages will help turn billions of searches by Android and iPhone users into conversations between customers and brands – delivering richer interactions, improving customer experience, and reducing costs for businesses.’

Business Messages is available across Android devices and through Google Maps on iOS. Brands can get more information on the Business Messages website or get started with imimobile today: https://imimobile.com/gb/showcase/google-business-messages

