Tesco Bank uses imiconnect to help credit card customers better manage their money

LONDON, 27 April 2021 – Global cloud communications software and solutions provider, imimobile, part of Cisco, today announced that it is working with Tesco Bank to enhance its customer interactions and increase usage of its mobile banking application. Tesco Bank is a leading UK retail bank offering a range of services that include credit cards, insurance, loans, savings, and money services such as travel money and a network of free to use ATMs.

Tesco Bank credit card customers can better manage their money

Tesco Bank is looking to encourage more customers to use its Mobile Banking App for all their banking needs. Tesco Bank introduced push notifications to its credit card customers for transaction alerts and credit limit reminders, allowing customers to prevent any additional charges and enable prompt action to be taken for suspected fraudulent transactions. Today, Tesco Bank is sending approximately half a million push notifications every month and is looking to expand the number of services that use imiconnect.

The imiconnect platform helps Tesco Bank to seamlessly manage its customer communications via its Mobile Banking App. The platform automates and orchestrates two-way customer interactions across multiple digital channels while saving time and reducing costs for businesses.

The timely notifications delivered by imiconnect have not only given Tesco Bank’s customers more control over how they manage their finances but have also helped the bank to stay compliant with customer contact regulations. The bank also plans to use the imiconnect platform to introduce customer verification use cases as part of PSD2 regulations.

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, EVP Products at imimobile, commented, “We are pleased to be working together with Tesco Bank to deliver critical customer communications. We look forward to wider adoption of imiconnect by Tesco Bank as it progresses along its digital adoption journey and hope to power more and more customer interactions while making each interaction matter more.”

Martin Burns, Head of Customer & CX management, at Tesco Bank, said, "We're delighted to work with imimobile as our trusted technology partner to deliver further enhancements to our Mobile Banking App. The introduction of push notifications to the App is another little help for Tesco Bank customers to manage their money a little better every day."

About imimobile

imimobile was acquired by Cisco in February 2021 and provides cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale.

We believe that customer experience is the key competitive advantage for consumer businesses. So, we’re creating a world where enterprises can stay constantly connected to their customers. A world where every touchpoint, on every channel, is an opportunity to deliver rich, engaging, intuitive experiences.



Our Customer Interaction Management (CIM) suite automates, orchestrates and monitors interactions with disparate back-end systems. This saves time and cuts costs for businesses, while seamlessly connecting to customers on the devices they choose. We deliver innovative, on-brand, business-critical customer interactions for blue-chip global enterprises and leading public-sector organizations including AA, Best Buy, BT, Capitec Bank, Centrica, EE, Hermes, IHG, Mercedes, Orange, O2, Vodafone and Walgreens.

imimobile has global offices across the UK, USA, Canada, India and South Africa.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

About Webex

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices, and designed to enable inclusive collaboration experiences. Learn more at webex.com.