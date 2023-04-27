Fareham, UK: 27/04/23. Vuzion, an Infinigate Group company, is rebranding to Infinigate Cloud, fulfilling the role of centre of excellence and expert business unit specialising in secure cloud solutions.

The rebranding is aligned with the newly announced Infinigate brand, reflecting the company’s core philosophy, centred on sparking the connections that foster growth for vendors and partners as well as offering a unique approach, combining leading edge digital tools with a human, personal touch.

Infinigate Cloud benefits from Vuzion’s 25+ years’ experience, Microsoft expertise and born-in-the-cloud deep technical heritage to deliver value-add, secure cloud, award-winning education and go-to-market services to help partners achieve their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

“Vuzion becoming Infinigate Cloud, is the natural next step for the business, merging our obsession for helping partners grow successful cloud businesses with the broader Infinigate values and identity”, adds Michael Frisby, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at Infinigate.

Infinigate Cloud’s portfolio of services brings together cloud, managed and professional services, and an ecosystem of partners to keep customers secure and productive.

“We plan to grow the team by more than 20% in the next 12-months”, Frisby continued, “with most of these new colleagues joining the team in Fareham. We will also see international expansion across multiple European markets. There has never been a more exciting time to join the team.”

Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group says: “Secure cloud is a big area of expansion and focus for us and it presents considerable market growth opportunities. Infinigate Cloud will address this opportunity across multiple countries, enabling the SaaS model, a key opportunity for the channel. Vuzion’s knowledge and expertise in this area will give us a considerable advantage in the market.”

About Infinigate Cloud

Infinigate Cloud is an expert business unit within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions.

As a born in the cloud distributor with a deep technical heritage, we continually invest in our teams and evolve our value add services to ensure we deliver the very best in technical expertise and 24*7 support for our partners.

Our 25+ years of experience in the cloud has taught us that we are only successful if our partners are. Award winning education and go to market services help our partners achieve their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical knowledge, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, for on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which can adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services. For additional information visit: http://www.infinigate.com/

Since 2022 Nuvias, Vuzion and Starlink are part of the Infinigate Group. Find out more about our new offerings at www.Nuvias.com, www.Vuzion.cloud and www.StarlinkME.net

