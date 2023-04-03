Paris, France: 03/04/23 – Infinigate, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, is appointing Catherine Oudot as Managing Director of Infinigate France.

Catherine brings over twenty years’ experience in the IT channel, having been responsible for channel management and business development, marketing and sales strategy, with substantial revenue growth results, across both channel and vendor organisations, including Arrow, Check Point, Malwarebytes, and more recently as Head of Channel in France for Kaspersky.

Catherine Oudot

In her role, Catherine will realise the potential that the recent Infinigate acquisitions offer, bringing the local team together as a close-knit, high-performing unit, closely aligned to the objective of delivering added value to partners and vendors alike.

“I am excited to help our partners take advantage of the opportunity offered by a dynamic French market added to the extended potential the extended Infinigate organization enables by supporting them in assisting their customers in their digitisation journey. We have a real unique, innovative offering thanks to our specialist services, grounded in our cybersecurity expertise. I am looking forward to uniting the team and providing the leadership to enable it to achieve its potential”.

Infinigate will assist small and medium sized channel partner organisations, a sizeable part of the French channel, in developing targeted and differentiated offerings for their business audience. Catherine will lead Infinigate France and its ongoing expansion in cloud offering, leveraging her passion for innovation and team development.

Andreas Bechtold, President, Europe, Infinigate Group, comments: “The French market offers a substantial opportunity for development for Infinigate. Catherine will lead our French team to take advantage of the considerable growth prospect available to us and our partners, leveraging her expertise, experience, energy and determination.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical knowledge, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, for on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which can adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services. For additional information visit: http://www.infinigate.com/

Since 2022 Nuvias, Vuzion and Starlink are part of the Infinigate Group. Find out more about our new offerings at www.Nuvias.com, www.Vuzion.cloud and www.StarlinkME.net

