Rotkreuz, Switzerland: 03/04/23: The Infinigate Group, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure network and secure cloud, is appointing Kristiina Leppänen as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Kristiina brings over 25 years’ experience in international finance and leadership, with deep expertise in M&A, change management and a strong track record of value creation. This is demonstrated by the key role she played in the creation of Europe's second largest Electronics Manufacturing Services, having been instrumental to the successful merger of two companies, the Enics Group and GPV International, and having driven profitable growth globally.

Kristiina Leppänen

Kristiina helps to steer the next phase of the Infinigate Group’s evolution, following its considerable expansion through both organic and acquisitive growth, to achieve the potential inherent in the combined assets of the Infinigate Group and the buoyant cybersecurity market.

“I am excited to join the Infinigate Group at this important juncture, with a world of opportunity ahead. I look forward to applying my knowledge and experience, adding structure and realising our considerable potential by working in close alignment with the teams, in what is clearly a high-energy environment.”

In addition to her financial expertise, Kristiina is a skilled people leader and places particular focus on fostering group spirit and promoting fruitful collaboration.

Klaus Schlichtherle, Chief Executive Officer of the Infinigate Group, says: “I am delighted to welcome Kristiina to the Infinigate Group family. Her talent and experience provides us with the financial steering needed for our next phase of growth – to our €5B revenue target by 2027.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical knowledge, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, for on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which can adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services. For additional information visit: http://www.infinigate.com/

Since 2022 Nuvias, Vuzion and Starlink are part of the Infinigate Group. Find out more about our new offerings at www.Nuvias.com, www.Vuzion.cloud and www.StarlinkME.net

