The Infinigate Group, following another year of double-digit growth, has appointed Simon England, former CEO of the Nuvias Group, as its Chief Growth Officer, to orchestrate the ongoing rapid development of the EMEA value-add distributor.

The role is focussed on enabling and maintaining Infinigate’s above market average, double-digit growth rate, which has been fuelling the company’s expansion for the past fifteen years.

Simon is ideally positioned to lead this mission, having steered Nuvias through an upscaling phase since 2019, then supported Nuvias’ acquisition by Infinigate in 2022, and most recently, acting as an advisor to the Infinigate Group’s CEO. Simon has extensive experience in Value Added Distribution across Europe serving in strategic leadership positions to scale up multi-national businesses, building and aligning leadership teams and driving growth and financial performance for leading organisations such as Ingram Micro, Westcon-Comstor and Tech Data-Synnex.

In his new role, Simon will orchestrate, focus and align resources, teams and processes across Infinigate Group territory to ensure growth, not just for the company, but as implicit in Infinigate’s core value proposition, for its channel and vendor partners. He will work closely with regional managers to enable the delivery of Infinigate’s ‘Spark your Growth’ mission, taking groupwide responsibility across Vendor Strategy and Portfolio Development, Cloud Services, Professional Services, Marketing and Branding, Reseller Strategy and Analytics.

“I am excited to be part of the next development phase of this extraordinary company after having been closely involved in the merger of the companies that are now part of the Infinigate Group. I know the potential is there to be a valued growth agent for our partners, applying our deep expertise across Cybersecurity, Secure Networks and Secure Cloud, priorities for businesses of all sizes”, Simon England comments.

Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group says: “Growth is at the essence of our strategy. It is our ultimate objective, our promise to everyone who works with us. Our vendors, partners and investors. Growth has been our constant trend, surpassing industry averages, with 25% average growth and we plan to sustain that trend. That is why I am delighted to entrust this very core part of the Infinigate strategy to Simon, who has an excellent track record of driving impact and delivering results and the experience and capability to lead us into the next phase of expansion”.

