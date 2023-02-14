New use case-specific web interfaces streamline 5G network design and reporting for mobile operators’ RF planning teams and senior management

Paris, France – 14th February 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, today introduced new intuitive, automated use case-centric workflows for efficient planning of 5G networks. Delivered through the cloud-native Planet Cloud RF planning and optimization solution, the simplified, streamlined and automated use case-centric workflows save time and reduce errors for RF Planners through new intuitive and efficient user interfaces. The new 5G network design use cases enable an operator’s RF planning team to run 5G analyses using consistent templates, parameters and propagation models, accelerating the RF design process and improving the accuracy of network planning across a nationwide network.

Planet Cloud is powered by Infovista’s cloud-native NLA Cloud Platform, which provides common telco-specific functions such as automation, analytics, and data correlation engines to unify network planning, testing, and automated assurance and operations and break the limitation of traditional siloed-solution approaches. This brings greater use case innovation, agility, and interoperability for CSPs’, unlocking new cross-cycle use cases such as Smart CAPEX, which combines Planet RF planning data with Ativa™ assurance and operations data to calculate and optimize the predicted business outcomes – including revenue, churn and quality of experience – of a mobile operator’s network investments.

Traditionally, RF planning tools had a single desktop-based user interface. With one common interface to address all the required use cases, this meant it was extremely powerful but invariably complicated to learn and inefficient to use. Leveraging Planet Cloud’s cloud-native API-based architecture, each use case has a dedicated web-based UI that has been specifically designed and optimized for that use case ensuring maximum simplicity and efficiency. The 5G network design workflow is delivered through a GIS-centric UI focused on the efficient planning of 5G networks. For reporting use cases, there is a dashboard-centric UI to customize, automate and schedule reporting. Future use cases will integrate correlation, analytics, alerting and ML/AI automation of everyday workflows to inform 5G network planning with data and insight from drive-testing, troubleshooting and operations. All information from an operator’s Planet Cloud and Planet solutions is stored and updated on a centralized database ensuring data consistency across the organization, business continuity, and flexibility for RF engineers and RAN planners to work with the solution that best suits their needs.

“The scale of investment in 5G networks means there is both a race to deliver nationwide coverage and the need for management accountability on the performance of the network,” said Régis Lerbour, VP Product, RAN Engineering and Network Testing at Infovista. “While the cloud-native application delivers unparalleled scale and automation, use case-centric user interfaces deliver speed and accuracy. Planet Cloud’s new 5G network design use cases not only enables a nationwide team of RF engineers to work from the same centrally-prepared models, they also mean the operator’s senior management can easily access the latest network rollout metrics through a customizable report dashboard.”

Planet Cloud brings automation capabilities at scale to mobile operators and vendors to improve radio network design quality, roll out next-generation networks faster and, ultimately, improve network CAPEX and OPEX efficiency. The cloud-native, API-based application brings scalability and automation to allow operators to dynamically scale 4G and 5G network models to the size of whole countries, and provide automated network planning services within workflows such as nationwide coverage and throughput analyses, as well as nationwide optimizations. Planet Cloud is being today used by tier 1 operators planning and deploying 5G networks in the USA and Asia.

At MWC Barcelona 2023 (Hall 5, Booth 5C61) Infovista will showcase Planet Cloud alongside Network Lifecycle Automation solutions and use cases. With the theme of 'See 5G Work Smarter: Realized by Network Lifecycle Automation’, Infovista executives and technology experts will share real-world use cases to show how mobile operators are using NLA to accelerate deployments, maximize revenue, and optimize the customer experience potential of 5G networks. To book a meeting with us at MWC23, please go to our dedicated event landing page.

For more information on Planet Cloud and the new use case-based workflows, please visit: https://www.infovista.com/5g-network/planet-cloud-scale-and-automate-rf-planning

Explore further the challenge of 5G network planning and the benefits of a cloud-native planning and optimization approach in our new whitepaper: The evolution of 5G network planning – streamlining 5G planning with use case-centric workflows built on a cloud-native architecture.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud-native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 500 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on, and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

