Introduces new cloud-native planning and testing solutions to Network Lifecycle Automation application suite for automated network planning, deployment and operations

Paris, France – 14th December 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at MWC Barcelona 2023, taking place between 27th February and 2nd March 2023.

Infovista Logo

With the theme of 'See 5G Work Smarter: Realized by Network Lifecycle Automation’, Infovista will launch new solutions and share real-world use cases to show how mobile operators are using NLA to accelerate deployments, maximize revenue, and optimize the customer experience potential of 5G networks.

Infovista’s experts and executives will be available to share insight into how the world’s leading CSPs are today using Infovista’s solutions to further enhance the automation and monetization of advanced 5G and cloudified network technologies, including:

Case studies of how the world’s most advanced CSPs globally are deploying automation across 5G network planning, testing, optimization and assurance processes

Insights from the recent TM Forum survey report ‘Can operators optimize network ROI?’ and explain how CSPs are turning to NLA as a new, systematic approach to realizing multi-phase and multi-silo automation use cases

Work with partners including VMware Tanzu, Nokia, Ericsson, PCTEL, Gigamon and umlaut, part of Accenture, to maximize end-to-end visibility, analytics, and troubleshooting for 5G networks

“All the evidence from the market tells us that operators are not only well underway with the deployment of their 5G networks, they’re already realizing that the old ways of working are no longer fit-for-purpose and that more automation is essential. A recent TM Forum survey found that 87% of operators believed their 5G investments and rollouts could be more efficient and optimized. The result? According to the same global survey, 62% of them are turning to NLA to help optimize their 5G investments and achieve specific business outcomes,” said Franco Messori, Chief Product Strategy and Transformation Officer at Infovista. “At MWC22 we unveiled our vision for NLA. In Barcelona this year we’re proving it – with customer case studies, real world use cases and product demos. Operators need their 5G networks, services and experiences to deliver, and that’s why we’re inviting them to see how their 5G can work smarter.”

Throughout MWC Barcelona 2023, Infovista will demonstrate new solutions and capabilities that deliver on the vision of 5G Network Lifecycle Automation. The program of activities during the event will showcase products and use cases that integrate network planning, testing, optimization and assurance processes using cloud-native, data-driven automation. Demos will include:

Network Planning & Optimization

Showcasing and demonstrating next generation products and solutions for accelerated, ROI-driven 5G planning.

Demonstrating the Infovista Smart CAPEX solution for rapid, AI/ML-enabled ROI-driven optimization of 5G roll-outs and network densification / expansion. The solution uses advanced Digital Twin and ML-driven scenario analysis, combining network performance, business KPIs such as revenue and churn, and network TCO predictions to accurately optimize network planning for optimized ROI.

Demonstrating new cloud-native, AI-enabled 5G planning applications with the enhanced Planet applications, for AI-enabled rapid optimization of nationwide 5G network roll-outs.

Network Testing

Showcasing and demonstrating new products and solutions that help reduce the reliance on highly skilled engineers, accelerate drive-testing and provide unique insights into perceived user experience.

Demonstrating new User Experience Testing solutions that provide precise insight into perceived quality of experience for native voice services such as VoNR and VoLTE, OTT voice services, OTT video streaming, and interactive services such as e-gaming, remote drone control and video conferencing.

Demonstrating Precision Drive-Testing that accelerates the validation of large-scale 5G roll-outs and reduces reliance on highly skilled engineers by uniquely combining rich geospatial network planning sweet-spot data, advanced single-site verification technology, and centrally coordinated turn-by-turn guided testing.

Automated Assurance & Operations

Showcasing the new cloud-native Ativa™ suite of Automated Assurance & Operations applications that enable reduced OPEX and enhanced QoE for network and service operations centers.

Demonstrating the new Ativa suite and use cases, combining Ativa Net for infrastructure intelligence, Ativa App for customer-facing and resource-facing application intelligence, Ativa Experience for customer experience intelligence, and Ativa Automated Ops for analytics, workflow and orchestration automation. Globally, CSPs use Ativa today to manage 5G Standalone networks, IoT, fixed and mobile voice, video, roaming and enterprise connectivity services.

Demonstrating new 360° Assurance solutions that enable faster detection and resolution of network issues with automated, horizontally and vertically correlated monitoring, analytics and troubleshooting for services such as VoLTE and 5G Slicing SLA guarantees – powered by Ativa.

Infovista will be located in Hall 5, Booth 5C61. To learn more about the NLA use cases and its portfolio of solutions for 5G network planning, testing and assurance, please book a meeting with one of our experts.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

Contacts

Infovista

Alexandre Le Coq

alexandre.lecoq@infovista.com

Media Contact

Richard Howson

Temono for Infovista

richard.howson@temono.com

+44 (0)7833 693 862