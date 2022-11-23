Portfolio of planning, testing and Automated Assurance & Operations assurance solutions enables governmental agencies, operators and enterprises to guarantee resilience and reliability of mobile and fixed networks

Paris, France – Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in San Antonio, Texas (15-18 December 2022).

This year, the conference aims to highlight how much “mission success in an era of strategic competition demands a willingness to embrace disruption and elevate partnerships to serve as overwhelming force multipliers”. With its unique portfolio products and services, Infovista will showcase at the event how to assure mission success for critical networks.

On booth #1147, Infovista experts will be on hand to explain how to manage network performance and use centralized, automatic audits and reporting to improve efficiency and guarantee SLAs. Infovista will also demonstrate how to commit to real service quality and availability of real-time, mission-critical services for end-users.

First Responders and government agencies need to be certain that all their key locations are online and on-call without interruption. For a large national agency, this could mean 300+ specific locations being monitored every second of every day. At DoDIIS, Infovista will present its TEMS solutions, including TEMS™ Sense that delivers fully automated active network monitoring and real-time analytics enabling organizations to validate network performance at key fixed sites, such as first responder locations, military installations or government agency offices on a 24/7 basis.

5G mobile networks are critical infrastructure, with 5G network slicing creating the opportunity for dedicated connectivity for specific organizations, services and applications. At DoDIIS, Infovista will present its 360° Assurance solutions family that combines the correlation of user QoE, service QoS and network resource performance with advanced troubleshooting capabilities for specific services, including SLA-backed 5G network slicing. Powered by Ativa™, its new suite of cloud-native applications for Automated Assurance and Operations, the solutions enable the assurance of mission-critical cloudified, fixed, IP and wireless networks.

Infovista will also showcase Planet, its network planning solution that includes the world’s first AI-based propagation model, that enables organizations to create digital twins that model and dynamically scale to nationwide mobile network deployments. This AI-based automated approach reduces the time and cost of planning new critical network coverage in any environment, from urban areas to extreme environments where traditional RAN planning may be challenging.

“Mission-critical networks need to keep up with an unprecedented level of complexity. This translates into a greater need for automation and a novel management framework to enable advanced functionalities, network monitoring and assurance,” said Andrew Miceli, VP Sales North America, Infovista. “Infovista’s solutions support this transformation by enabling mission critical networks to directly benefit from the power of cloud-native automation across the full network lifecycle.”

Infovista’s executives and technology experts will be available to share insights into its strategies and case studies and how Infovista is currently helps major organizations to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements.

To learn more about Infovista end-to-end automation solutions, please reserve a meeting with the team at the event: https://www.infovista.com/event/dodiis-worldwide-2022

