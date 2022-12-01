The annual Inspiring Leaders winners announced by Inspiring Workplaces Group

38 leaders across five continents recognised from the C-Suite to the frontline

NYC and London, December 1, 2022 – Inspiring Workplaces, the organisation with a mission to change the world by improving the world of work, announced today the winners of its 2022 Inspiring Leaders awards. The awards have recognized 38 people, at all levels in organizations across the globe, who were truly inspirational in 2022.

Inspiring Leaders was created during the Covid-19 pandemic to create a vehicle to recognize those people who have stepped up to help individuals, teams and organizations navigate personal and business challenges to create truly inspirational places to work. It has become more evident because of that period that we need inspiring leaders around us all the time.

Inspiring Leaders 2022

Matt Manners, Founder & CEO, Inspiring Workplaces Group, says: “As we continuously slip from one global challenge to another, whether it be Covid or global recession, it is comforting that there are those individuals and organisations that are trying to positively change the world through the world of work. I know Elon Musk wouldn’t agree, but if you genuinely put people first, your organisation will enjoy sustained success.

I would recommend you read the individual stories of our Inspiring Leaders. Stories that show courage, humanity, empathy, fortitude and much more. From sharing a deeply personal story of coming out and therefore giving permission to others to be themselves, paying for colleagues’ medical bills when their insurance didn’t suffice, to just being there and listening. Thank you to all of them and everyone that puts their people first.

We are so excited to have created a vehicle to recognise individual excellence that can sit alongside The Inspiring Workplaces Awards which are open now for 2023 in North America, EMEA and Australasia.”

Inspiring Workplaces believes that leaders, who demonstrate the four essential qualities below, exist right throughout an organisation.

They are humane

They’re kind and show gratitude They’re inclusive They empathise They’re authentic

They are courageous

They’re resilient and calm They give people a sense of certainty and control They make the abnormal seem normal They’re forward thinking

They communicate

They communicate clearly, consistently and frequently The enable people to use their voice They listen and act on feedback They foster collaboration

They unleash potential

They trust They empower They help people learn new skills They build belief



Nominations for people who demonstrated these qualities were invited for the three different categories below:

C-Suite

Manager

Unsung Hero (frontline workers).

Congratulations to the Inspiring Leaders of 2022. Listed in alphabetical order:

Brett Ammon - Client Services Manager, GreenPath Financial Wellness

Aisha Barry - President of Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Matt Baxter – CEO, Wedge

Larry Brinker Jr. – CEO, Brinker Group

Justin Burgess - Executive General Manager, Laminex Australia

Channelle Charest - Chief Growth Officer, Bitwise Industries

Wendy Dean - CEO and Founder, Strategi Solutions

David DeStefano - President and CEO, We Are Sharing Hope SC

Amy Dufrane – CEO, HRCI

Tim Ebenezer - Chief Operating Officer, FSP Consulting Services Ltd

Jennifer Engel - Chief Commercial Officer, Republic National Distributing Company

Claire Escobedo - Senior Digital Designer, Online Optimism

Lauro Garza - VP, Operational Safety, The Center for Health Care Services

Linda Gaspar – Purchaser, Radeus Labs, Inc

Hani Goldstein - Co-Founder & CEO, Snappy

Pete Grosse - Chief People Officer, FSP Consulting Services Ltd

Tom Guy - Managing Director, Etc. at BT

Carter Hopkins – CEO, Pursuit

Christy Hurford - Client Advocacy and Workforce Manager, GreenPath

Brendan P. Keegan - Chairperson, CEO & President, Merchants Fleet

John Kuyck - President and CEO, Merchant Lynx Services

Paul McCarthy - Chief People Officer, SevenRooms

Caitlin MacGregor - CEO & Co-founder, Plum

Léa Mascaro - Corporate Social Responsibility Specialist, Nexthink

René Morkos - CEO & Founder, ALICE Technologies

Adrian Morris - Executive Vice President of Engineering, Hughes Network Systems

Melissa Nims - Client Services Manager, GreenPath Financial Wellness

Sam Olmsted - New Orleans Managing Director, Online Optimism

Kiltesh Patel – CEO, tab32

Miklós Palencsár - CEO Mentors & Partners Group KFT

Celia Reynolds - Director of Operations, Lendlease

Jon Seibert and Mike Eden - CEO & CRO (Partners), Vision Solar

Eve Silveston-Maxey - PMO Lead, FSP Consulting Services Ltd

Laura Staples - Head of People and Performance, Laminex Australia

Melissa Swisher - Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Socrates AI

Debra Wade Carney - Director of Marketing, Crosschq

Don Wenner – CEO, DLP Capital

Shanita Williams - VP, People Experience, Southern New Hampshire University

Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces

The 2023 Inspiring Workplaces Awards is now open for entries across North America, EMEA and Australasia. If your organization is genuinely people-first, then enter now. The deadline is February 22, 2023.

Limited Sponsorship

There are only three available opportunities left for companies to partner with Inspiring Workplaces in 2023. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

-END-

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is a community of professionals with the mission to change the world through the world of work. It is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia.

For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:

Matt Manners

+44 (0) 7799876473

matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/

Twitter: @inspireworknow

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspiringworkplaces