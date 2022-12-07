Scalable, cloud-based WFM solution injixo enables better customer experience and greater efficiency

London, UK, 7 December 2022, InVision Software today announced that its cloud-based injixo workforce management (WFM) solution has been accepted onto the G-Cloud 13 framework. Accelerating its adoption by UK public sector organisations, such as local authorities, injixo is now available via the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace.

To deliver effective, efficient service to customers and meet service level agreements public sector organisations need to have the right agents with the right skills available at the right times within their contact centres. With organisations providing a wide range of services, across an increasing range of digital channels, matching staff to demand is a complex, ever-changing issue.

Already used by over 300 customers globally across the public and private sectors, injixo makes managing the contact centre workforce simple and seamless, optimising the process to increase efficiency and boost service levels.

injixo digitises the entire workforce management process through a scalable, reliable, and secure cloud-based solution that covers AI-based forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, agent self-service and reporting. Its powerful functionality and easy-to-use interface save managers time while ensuring customer needs are met. Through agent self-service features, injixo makes it easier for agents to manage their workload, swap shifts and apply for time off. This increases engagement and improves staff retention.

Richard Saqladi, Regional Sales Director, UK, Ireland, Nordics & Benelux at InVision said, “InVision is delighted to be awarded a place on the G-Cloud framework - this reflects our drive and passion to expand the provision of our innovative injixo cloud WFM solution to the public sector. The G-Cloud initiative allows customers in this space to simplify their procurement process and pair their requirements and budget with a list of approved suppliers. We look forward to welcoming new public sector customers via the platform and developing great partnerships for the future.”

Created by the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service (CCS), the G-Cloud 13 framework is an online catalogue where public sector customers can buy cloud-based computing services such as hosting, software, and cloud support. It simplifies how the UK public sector buys and delivers services by creating a pay-as-you-go marketplace of services that can be easily scaled up or down, encouraging the adoption of cloud solutions and services.

About injixo

injixo is the award-winning, multi-channel cloud workforce management application for contact centres and customer support operations from InVision (FRA: IVX). Over 300 customers ranging in size from 50 to over 4,000 seats trust injixo to bring work and demand in perfect balance while embracing the constant change in their business. With injixo, you spend less time and effort on manual forecasting and scheduling, while maximising efficiency and focusing on what really matters: your people and customers. For more information, visit www.injixo.com.

