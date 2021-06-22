Sophia Antipolis – France, 22 June 2021 - Enreach, the fast-growing European unified communications group and a European leader in the development of unified communications platforms for operators and integrators, has stepped up its international growth by supporting Moroccan operator inwi in the launch of a state-of-the-art unified communications solution for businesses.

This new partnership highlights Enreach’s ability to respond to large-scale projects for which flexibility, reliability, safety, mobility and innovation are central values. These factors motivated inwi to select the ISTRA by Enreach solution to design and launch a new-generation communications offer, providing users with the most unified collaboration solution: phone, videoconferencing, fixed-mobile convergence, chat, collaborative tools, etc.

Thanks to ISTRA by Enreach, inwi also offers a branded mobile application to its customers for an increasingly user-friendly experience that improves productivity. Finally, a key aspect of this partnership was the possibility for inwi to host its solution on a sovereign cloud in Morocco, thereby offering its customers enhanced security and confidentiality.

Ana Paiva, Regional Sales Director at Enreach for Service Providers: “We are proud to be a strategic partner of Moroccan operator inwi, which has entrusted us with the launch of its new large-scale unified communications offer. Our efficient ISTRA by Enreach solution has enabled it to design a high-quality service, operated from Morocco. inwi will therefore be able to develop its competitive edge sustainably, by offering its customers a business solution that precisely meets companies’ new communications needs.”

“The launch of inwi Business Unified Communications solutions is another example of our diverse efforts to offer Moroccan businesses cutting-edge communications solutions with high value-added. These solutions will enable businesses to deploy their digital transformation in a fast, secure and scalable way”, stated Ouassim El Arroussi, Business Marketing Director.



About ISTRA by Enreach

The ISTRA UCaaS cloud platform has already been deployed by over 100 service providers in more than 20 countries, and has nearly one million users. It also serves as the foundation for the future platform strategy deployed by Enreach group-wide as part of its goal to become the European leader in UCaaS solutions.

About Enreach

Enreach is the parent company of a range of brands including Voiceworks, Swyx, Eazit, i4IP, ipnordic, M Mobility, HeroBase, Botsquad, Benemen and masvoz. Through its authorised resellers and service providers or subsidiaries, Enreach provides collaborative technologies and telecommunications services that change the lives of small businesses and their customers. All of its brands work to develop intelligent, integrated information technologies and communication solutions that provide organisations with unrivalled quality in terms of communication and operational efficiency. Enreach is committed to providing companies with the best communication and collaboration tools through a simple and personalised interface, adapted to their specific needs and systems. With the group’s products, companies of all sizes and in all sectors gain access to highly efficient tools, enabling their employees to fully dedicate themselves to achieving great things. Primarily operating on the German, Dutch, Danish, UK, Spanish and French markets, Enreach has operations in 25 countries and employs 1000 people. https://enreach.com/

About inwi

Telecommunications operator inwi is a major player in Morocco’s digital transformation. Every day, inwi supports businesses and individuals in accessing cutting-edge technology and adopting it in every sector of daily life. For more information, please visit: www.inwi.ma



