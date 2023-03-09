SAN FRANCISCO, CA., March 9, 2023 — Kensu, the Data Observability company, announced today a Product Advisory Council comprised of experienced data leaders to support the company’s mission to provide Data Observability at the source through strategic guidance, enriching the Kensu product with insights from market needs.

As data availability soars, data reliability has taken center stage, with companies struggling to keep up alongside scaling data usage. To better understand specific market needs and identify new product opportunities, integrations, and partnerships, Kensu has assembled a council spanning the Americas and the EMEA regions and composed of thought leaders and practitioners in the data space.

Chaired by Kensu Chief Executive Officer, Eleanor Treharne-Jones, the council brings a vast set of business and technology acumen that will prove exceptionally valuable as Kensu aims to expand their Data Observability offerings.

Speaking ahead of the Council’s meeting, Eleanor stated: “2023 is the year data observability is being adopted as a mainstream solution to the long-standing problems of data trust and reliability. I am excited to work with this visionary group of data leaders to continue to develop the Kensu solution and set the standard for data observability in the market.“

Veena Nayak, VP of Data Strategy and Solutions at the University of Phoenix, said “I am excited to join the advisory council at Kensu and am hoping to share my varied experience in building customer centric data products and delivering on business value, and in turn learning from their unique journey of growth in the space of data observability.”

Members of the Kensu Product Advisory Council named today:

• Kishore Aradhya, Senior Director of Data Engineering & Advanced Analytics, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

• Zhamak Dehghani, CEO and Founder, Nextdata; Founder, Data Mesh

• Mike Ferguson, Conference Chairman, Big Data London and leading industry analyst

• Douglas Laney, Innovation Fellow, Data & Analytics Strategy, West Monroe

• Steve Muskopf, Director of Data and Advanced Analytics, IGS Energy

• Veena Nayak, VP of Data Strategy and Solutions, University of Phoenix

• Adi Polak, VP of DevEx, Treeverse; Author, Machine Learning with Apache Spark

• Joe Reis, CEO, Ternary Data; Co-Author, Fundamentals of Data Engineering

• Chris Tabb, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, LEIT DATA

• Wendy Turner-Williams, Former Chief Data Officer, Tableau; Adjunct Faculty, Carnegie Mellon

Additional information about Kensu’s Product Advisory Council can be found at https://www.kensu.io/product-advisory-council.

About Kensu.io

Kensu’s data observability solution allows data teams to reduce risks and costs related to data incidents. It also helps them scale up value creation from their data.

Its disruptive approach goes beyond simply scanning data files and collecting application logs: it monitors data at the source in real-time, where and when the applications are using it.

Data teams are always in control, troubleshooting data issues faster and preventing them from propagating. Hence, they can trust what they deliver and get the most out of their investment in data. Find out more at https://www.kensu.io.

