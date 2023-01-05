Linz, Austria, January 05, 2023 - Already a trusted and well-established brand in the European and North American markets, Kontron continues to strengthen itself as the leading IoT and Industry 4.0 specialist helping customers undertake their digital transformation.

Kontron AG announces that it is fully focusing its corporate strategy on its IoT portfolio and has therefore sold the majority of its IT Services business in 2022. With a new and fresh brand identity, the company will now also present itself anew via the new Kontron brand image this year. The rebrand unifies the Kontron brands, capturing all the collaborations and expertise of our businesses within the IoT, software and 5G sectors.

Kontron is a multi-national technology leader that provides its customers with smart IoT solutions and a vision across a host of industrial markets such as industrial automation, medical, transportation, communication and smart energy. By 2025, Kontron seeks to achieve a revenue increase to EUR 2,000 million within the IoT sector.

“This is an exciting time for our company as we complete our transition towards a pure IoT player and continue to grow with full power in the IoT market”, says Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron Group. “We remain committed to unlocking higher-growth and more profitable IoT opportunities in the years ahead.”

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a growing IoT technology group with more than 4,200 employees and subsidiaries in 21 countries around the world. The company is listed on the SDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and is one of the leading providers of smart solutions for a host of industries. With a well-known brand and its own technologies in the fields of smart factory, railway communication systems, communication solutions and smart energy, Kontron is the well-trusted partner helping businesses undertake their digital transformation journeys in a wide range of industries to achieve their future ambitions.

