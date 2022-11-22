22 November 2022 – London, UK, Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, is pleased to announce that the UK arm of international defence and security company, Leonardo, has selected Rizikon, Crossword’s supplier assurance and third party risk management platform, to assist in their assessment of cyber risk in their supply chain.

Leonardo will utilise Crossword’s Rizikon platform to enhance visibility, automation and efficiency in their assessment of cyber risks throughout their supply chain of 2,100 companies in the UK, 2/3 of which are SMEs. The platform will be used as part of the company’s new supplier on-boarding process and can also be utilised to assess existing suppliers over time.

The assessment of cyber risk in suppliers and third parties is a critical area for organisations to assess in depth, as well as managing improvement action plans to manage and address any identified risks. Supply chain cyber risk is an area called out as requiring focus from the Centre for the Protection of the National Infrastructure and the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK.

Crossword has been working with Leonardo on a number of initiatives and this agreement further cements the partnership being forged between the two companies.

Sean Arrowsmith Group Sales Director, Crossword commented:

“This marks another step in our partnership as we continue to build a strong relationship with Leonardo. Their selection of Rizikon for the delivery of this important service is testament to the how far the platform has developed, its ease of use and powerful capabilities. We are looking forward to working closely with the Leonardo team as they roll out the platform and the service.”

Procurement staff member, Leonardo commented:

“Following the success of the pilot use of Rizikon as part of our assessment of a select group of suppliers, we are looking forward to continue working with the Crossword team on this initiative and others.”

