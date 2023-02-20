Madrid, Spain – 20 February 2023 – Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announces that the company has achieved the ISO 27001 certification for its Madrid office – the de facto standard for information security management systems – following the successful completion of a rigorous assessment by third-party, independent auditors.

This certification verifies that Lexsoft’s information security management system that supports – the provision of consulting services to law firms, corporate legal and compliance departments; the provision of computer services (including design, development, maintenance and support); and implementation of software specialised in document and knowledge-related data management – conforms to all the applicable requirements of the ISO 27001.

“Protecting all data – be that of our clients, our partners or our own – is a top business priority, for business operation and continuity. This certification should reassure all the organisations that we work with, and especially our clients, of our processes and utmost commitment to keeping their data safe,” said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. “This certification authenticates that we take all the necessary measures to proactively mitigate IT security risks, protect and secure data, diligently following a best practice approach to information security management. We are also among only a handful of iManage partners to have achieved this certification.”

Whilst this ISO 27001 certification has been achieved for the Madrid office, which is Lexsoft’s global headquarters, the same processes for information security management are stringently practiced across the company’s locations in Mexico and Colombia. Additionally, plans are already afoot to initiate the ISO 27001 certification process in the Colombia office this year, followed by Mexico.

Lexsoft is committed to the ongoing expansion of its information security management system, to exceed client and industry expectations. The company is committed to achieving the ISO/IEC 27017:2015, a certification for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services, in the near future.

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 167 national standards bodies.

