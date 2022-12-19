· Logicalis commits to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi.

· Logicalis joins the UN-backed race to zero campaign

· The global initiative supports Logicalis’ drive to become a true responsible business

London, United Kingdom – 19 December 2022: Logicalis, a global technology service provider, today announces its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Corporate Net Zero Standard - the world's first framework for corporate net zero target setting in line with climate science.

Through this commitment, Logicalis joins the Business Ambition for 1.5 degree C campaign - the world's largest group of companies that are actively driving the reduction in global emissions.

On this announcement, Bob Bailkoski, CEO at Logicalis comments: “Logicalis strives to be a leading responsible business by creating a meaningful, sustainable impact for our company and the world we live in. As part of this, we are proud to announce our commitment to SBTi, to ensure we are held accountable to our carbon reduction targets as we work to become Net Zero.

“By working with the SBTi, Logicalis will be able to accelerate our responsible business practices, using precise and targeted scientific measurements. In addition, we want to support our customers, partners and even our competitors with their journey to creating a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The SBTi is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Program (CDP), the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It establishes and promotes best practises for organisations in a science-based target setting, helping develop clearly defined pathways for companies to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions for a more sustainable tomorrow.

By committing to the SBTi Net-Zero Standard, Logicalis is setting a robust emissions reduction target at the pace and scale required by climate science. The initiative identifies the best practices to create a clear pathway for its members to act and reduce greenhouse gases.

“Reversing climate change requires urgent and transparent action, rooted in science. Collaboration is going to play a key role in ensuring emissions are efficiently reduced. At Logicalis, our stakeholders across the world are passionate about sustainability, and the SBTi will act as a catalyst for Logicalis to further achieve its goals as a responsible business.” adds Charissa Jaganath, Head of Responsible Business at Logicalis.

This follows a series of steps Logicalis has taken towards sustainability, including committing to be carbon neutral on scope one and two emissions by 2025. Across all its regions, Logicalis is driving its intent to minimise its environmental impact. The SBTi adds to Logicalis’ portfolio of actions demonstrating its credibility as a sustainable and responsible global organisation. By planning and carrying out coordinated action, businesses can lead the way in positively impacting our planet.



