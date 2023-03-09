9 March 2023 – Logicalis, a global technology service provider, today announces the appointment of Dina Knight to the position of Chief People Officer, in a newly created role within the executive team, reporting to Global CEO, Robert Bailkoski.

Dina will be accountable for all aspects of Logicalis’ people operations strategy from board level down. Her immediate focus will be on the continued evolution of their workplace culture, delivering a new leadership framework and employee value proposition for the digital workplace era, and underpinning HR operations globally by optimising the enterprise resource planning [ERP] Workday platform.



With 30 years of HR experience across private and PLC business environments, Dina is highly experienced in working across international workforces and building strong teams to deliver change and drive results whilst ensuring that workforce and business well-being remain a top priority.



Dina Knight adds: “I'm excited to embark on my new journey with Logicalis, helping to drive this people-first ideology further. I’m focused on further establishing HR as a valued strategic and operational business pillar as well as promoting and empowering employee experience.”



On this announcement, CEO, Bob Bailkoski comments: “Dina brings a wealth of HR experience to Logicalis. Her working knowledge of international workforces and extensive experience as an executive coach will help us elevate our employee experience and I look forward to working closely with Dina to deliver a people strategy to enhance our company culture further.”



Dina joins from Truphone, where she was Global HR Director responsible for driving a collaborative and innovation-centred culture within an environment of rapid change. She worked in partnership with the leadership team to prioritise and deliver a results-focussed people agenda.

Dina will split her time between Logicalis’ global headquarters in Maidenhead and Datatec’s Bush House office in London.

