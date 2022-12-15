Help Take Important Steps Towards Improvement

Soft skills training provider, Making Business Matter has devised a Personal Development Plan Template, which is freely available now.

Build a PDP using this Personal Development Plan Template

Users can utilise this Personal Development Plan Template to build a personal development plan, to become the very best version of themselves by making small, yet important steps towards improving.

Actions might be as simple as reading an article and implementing one small change in behaviour, listening to a podcast, or watching a short video. Small and regular improvements are the best way forward, rather than large scale changes that do not take hold.

Instructions for using the Personal Development Plan Template

Use the competency framework, either printed or on another tab, to complete the PDP template. Complete the template starting at the top and working downwards.

See the Example Personal Development Plan for reference and best practices.

Typical mistakes to avoid

You don’t need to pick three soft skills. If you only want to work on one, work on one. Don’t overthink it. People spend forever creating great PDPs, whereas a PDP that is “a little less thought through but makes progress” is better than “great but sits on a shelf”. In the actions – what & when rows – start small. A good action is to just read an article, listen to a podcast, or watch a short video. This is much better than actions like shadowing the XYZ department for 3 days. In fact, actions that are 20 minutes or less are much more likely to get done than any other actions.

Bringing it to life

Bring your PDP to life using the Personal Development Plan Template. Then make it ‘live and breathe’ by doing one 20-minute action per week.

Get your free Personal Development Plan today.

Resources:

Access the Personal Development Plan Template: https://www.makingbusinessmatter.co.uk/personal-development-plan-template/

About Making Business Matter (MBM):

MBM is the soft skills training provider to leading UK Manufacturing and Retailing companies partnering with them to increase their sales and profits. They choose them because of our money-back guarantee, our relevant experience, and that we make their learning stick.

www.makingbusinessmatter.co.uk