FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 8 December 2022 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that MTN South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group and the second largest MNO in the region, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and MTN Group’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer network planning solutions to MTN for over two decades.

The extension provides the operator with the full capabilities to plan a state-of-the-art 5G network and support the optimization of the planning process. By using TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning tool, MTN SA is future-proofing the evolution of its 5G network. MTN SA has greatly enhanced network visibility via the use of the EDS API which allows the CSP to link data from across all of its systems, while also improving prediction modelling accuracy via efficiently generated coverage maps using the ArrayWizard module.

“As MTN SA continues its 5G journey, it’s critical that we have the right tools to accurately predict radio network coverage,” said Themba Sikampula, MTN Senior Manager, OSS and Tools. “Having already experienced the benefits of TEOCO’s ASSET solution first-hand, we were confident of its capabilities for 5G and delighted to be strengthening our relationship with TEOCO to deliver the best service to our customers.”

“TEOCO provides a foundational component to support future network and service evolutions,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO, TEOCO. “As MTN SA continues to optimize its 5G roll out and deployments, our comprehensive and innovative 5G planning offering is the perfect fit to deliver advanced network coverage and ensure optimal planning efficiency.”

