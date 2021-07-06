Leading recommerce giant strengthens the customer experience following recent IPO

WISMO customer contacts drop by 63% despite huge online growth

Manchester, UK; 6th July 2021: Leading UK recommerce business, musicMagpie, has partnered with Manchester-based delivery experience platform, Sorted, as it targets significant online growth following its £208m IPO this year.

As part of its growth plans, musicMagpie wanted to ensure an outstanding service for its customers, giving them a 5* customer experience at every stage. The retailer was seeking to drive innovation in the final mile, in order to connect with customers across every touchpoint of the delivery journey. Therefore, an initial trial of SortedREACT was implemented in April 2021 for the ‘return journey’ on the customer trade-in side of its business.

By using REACT’s delivery tracking engine, musicMagpie strengthened communication with customers across its digital channels, improved shipment tracking by providing automated updates and more accurate visibility of the parcel’s journey. Now, customers can self-serve queries and customer service teams can take action to proactively resolve escalations.

This has helped to reduce the amount of WISMO (where is my order) enquiries and alleviate the pressure on customer service teams. Since REACT was implemented, musicMagpie has seen a 63 per cent drop in these types of queries despite huge online growth and industry wide challenges during the pandemic.

The partnership has been so successful to date that musicMagpie plans to roll out SortedREACT further across its store side of the business later this year.

Jonathan Beirne, Group Head of Customer at musicMagpie, said: “It’s imperative that we retain the highest quality customer service while our business continues to grow. By listening to feedback and innovating our digital channels, we have been able to strengthen our communication with customers, allowing their queries to be resolved more effectively while alleviating pressure from our own teams. Our partnership with Sorted has been extremely valuable in helping us navigate the challenges we face as a growing online business and we’re looking forward to rolling out further.”

David Grimes, CEO, Sorted, commented, “musicMagpie has undergone significant growth in the last twelve months, and we’re thrilled to be part of its inspiring journey. Outstanding customer delivery experience is a key differentiator for retailers and brands, and we’re pleased with the positive impact that musicMagpie has seen since partnering with us. We look forward to seeing our partnership evolve and become even more impactful over the coming months.”

For more information on Sorted, please visit https://sorted.com/.

END

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie is a leader in the re-commerce of consumer technology (including smartphones, tablets, consoles and wearables), disk media (including CDs, DVDs and games) and books, with sustainability running to the very heart of its operations.

It was founded by Steve Oliver and Walter Gleeson, in 2007 in Stockport, UK, and its business model is simple: to provide consumers with a smart, sustainable and trusted way to buy, rent and sell refurbished consumer technology and physical media products.

The site and mobile app allow customers to easily get cash for their unwanted tech items such as smartphones, iPads, MacBooks and wearables, as well as media items such as CDs, DVDs, Games and books. musicMagpie then refurbishes those products back to a good-as-new condition before reselling them for a fraction of the price of new on its own store as well as global marketplaces, with all tech goods sold with a 12-month warranty.

musicMagpie has a strong environmental and social focus, as demonstrated by its trademarked 'Smart for you…Smart for the planet' ethos. musicMagpie has also received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies that derive 50 per cent. or more of their total annual revenue from products and services that contribute to the global 'Green Economy'.

musicMagpie is also the UK’s number one phone recycler, winning the What Mobile Awards five years in a row, as well as Tech Radar’s Mobile Choice Awards for the last two years. In addition, the company recently surpassed 190,000 reviews on Trustpilot and has a 4.7 rating. It was the first company in the world to pass ten million in eBay feedback (with 8m reviews in the UK and 2m reviews in the US) and it is the largest third-party seller in the world on Amazon, based on feedback.

About Sorted

Sorted is a refreshingly agile and data-driven software company, powering dynamic checkouts, carrier management and delivery tracking around the world. Through partnerships with some of the biggest global carriers and customer-obsessed retailers, Sorted transforms every delivery journey into a 5* customer experience.

Trusted by leading global retailers - such as ASOS, Farfetch and Lush – Sorted’s delivery experience platform fixes poor delivery choice, broken customer promises and disjointed post-purchase communication to increase customer happiness, drive loyalty and support retail growth.

With software now live in 17 countries, Sorted is recognised as one of fastest growing companies in Europe as named by the FT and one of the UK’s most successful digital businesses by Tech Nation’s Future Fifty, Europe’s leading late-stage growth programme.

Media enquiries

For all media enquiries, please contact Maddie Armour-Chelu - MArmour-Chelu@thecommsco.com