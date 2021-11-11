The first myWorld Keynote will take place on 11 November 2021. The online event will inform millions of stakeholders worldwide about the latest product innovations of the international group of companies.

Sharif Omar, CEO myWorld International, promises an extraordinary event: “Our keynote speakers are experienced specialists in their fields and have invested a lot of know-how in the realisation of our latest shopping innovations. They are very much looking forward to presenting them to a global audience.” Alongside Sharif Omar, Davy van Loon (Chief Marketing Officer myWorld International), Yuri Kok (Customer Integration Manager myWorld International) and Roy Lim (Operations Manager myWorld Malaysia) will provide a glimpse of the new products and the exciting shopping experience that awaits myWorld shoppers.

myWorld Keynote

“In the age of digitalisation, the behaviour and needs of consumers and businesses are undergoing major changes,” Sharif Omar points out. “We have been working diligently over the past few months to make the shopping experience even easier, more timely and more rewarding for our customers. Our stakeholders are sure to be burning with anticipation, so we’ll be presenting the exciting new features to them in the form of regular keynotes from now on.”

Those interested can follow the first myWorld Keynote on 11 November 2021 at 4 p.m. UTC on myworld.com.

About myWorld International

The London-based myWorld International group operates the worldwide myWorld Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive benefits for shoppers, retailers and service providers alike. Shoppers can enjoy Shopping Points and Cashback with every purchase from myWorld partners – regardless of whether they shop online or in-store. In turn, partners benefit from efficient customer loyalty programmes, which help them increase their visibility and sales. More than 15 million customers and 150,000 partners in 55 markets already use the myWorld Benefit Program. More information on myworld.com.

