The Delta variant is continuing to spread. “In order to stop it, we need to make sure that we are not transmitting coronavirus to other people,” explains the Federal Ministry of Health, which advises people to get themselves tested. “It is important that the tests can detect the coronavirus mutation. According to a current study by the medical-technology company from Moers (Germany), the nal von minden GmbH rapid test reliably detects the Delta variant. The NADAL COVID-19 antigen test also comes recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health as a means of stemming the pandemic.

“Our rapid test reliably detects the Delta variant,” says Tobias Roth, a biochemist at nal von minden GmbH who specialises in virology. This is shown by a current study carried out by the medical-technology company from Moers, Germany. “We had viral proteins from the mutated Delta variant sent to us and then carried various series of tests using our own rapid test. The result is clear: the Delta variant is detected.”

The NADAL test detects the Delta variant

“Those who use our rapid test can be sure that it will detect the Delta variant,” says Roland Meißner, CEO at nal von minden GmbH. “As the Delta variant is particularly contagious and very widespread, people need reassurance over the quality of rapid and home-use tests. It was therefore very important to us to closely examine the Delta variant in relation to our coronavirus rapid test.”

For the study, nal von minden GmbH generated different dilution series of the nucleocapsid protein (N protein) of the Delta variant. Tobias Roth explains: “Our rapid test uses the so-called nucleocapsid protein as analyte in order to detect a coronavirus infection. This N-protein is also contained within the Delta variant. It acts as a stable shell surrounding the genetic material (RNA) inside the coronavirus. The NADAL test is then used to examine all concentrations of the dilution series in three identical test series (replicates). We can detect the Delta variant just as reliably as the original strain!” In addition, further studies have shown that other previous mutations (referred to by scientists as "Variants of Concern") from Great Britain, South Africa and Brazil (B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1) are also easily recognised.

Therefore, the high quality that characterises the NADAL rapid test also extends to the Delta variant. The diagnostic specificity is over 99.9 percent, whilst the diagnostic sensitivity is 97.56 percent. The specificity indicates whether healthy people who get tested are in fact healthy, while the sensitivity indicates whether sick people are to be identified as such.

A swab obtained from the lower nasal passage is all that is required to carry out a NADAL COVID-19 antigen test. Results are available after 15 minutes.

