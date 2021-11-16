Colorectal cancer is among the most common of cancers. The number of new cases in the UK alone is around 42,000 per year; worldwide, around 1.4 million people are currently affected by colorectal cancer. If detected at an early stage, the chances of recovery stand at more than 90 percent. An early diagnosis is therefore one of the most important factors for a good prognosis. Rapid tests for occult (invisible) blood in stool samples are a simple and reliable aid in early detection. nal von minden GmbH, a medical technology company from Moers (Germany), has now developed a quantitative rapid test for colorectal cancer screening: It is now possible to establish whether – and how much - faecal-occult blood is present in a stool sample. The NADAL FOB Quant Test can be evaluated using the ‘Colibri’, the smallest analysis device in the world, and is available as of now.

The NADAL FOB Quant test

The earlier colorectal cancer is detected, the better the chances of recovery. A new rapid test from the medical technology company nal von minden GmbH from Moers (Germany) can be used to support its early detection. Roland Meißner, CEO at nal von minden GmbH says “The NADAL FOB Quant Test detects even the smallest amounts of blood in stool samples – this is so–called faecal-occult blood (FOB), which cannot be seen with the naked eye. As colorectal tumours and their precursors often cause bleeding, the FOB rapid test can provide indications of hidden sources of bleeding in the intestinal region. The rapid test is therefore ideal for the early screening of possible colorectal cancer and can in turn reduce the risk of death.”

The special and unique features of the NADAL FOB quant test: The rapid test not only shows whether faecal-occult blood has been found in the stool sample, but also indicates how much is present. Meißner elaborates: “Until now, rapid test were purely qualitative in nature. We have been able to add quantity to the qualitative test by making it compatible with our analysis device - the Colibri."

“The NADAL FOB Quant test is suitable for the screening of risk groups“, says Meißner. These include, for example, symptom-free patients who have an increased risk of colorectal cancer due to their age, or those with a known history of colorectal cancer in the family.”

The benefits for patients: The NADAL FOB Quant test is non-invasive. "Our new rapid test will increase the willingness of many people to engage with the issue of colorectal cancer screening," hopes Meißner. "This is because it's probably easier to give consent for a quick test than for a colonoscopy." In addition, the result is available very quickly. The patient receives results within only five minutes. Meißner adds: "Until now, such stool samples had to be evaluated in the laboratory, which usually takes several days." The costs for this are undoubtedly also higher than for a rapid test.

Roland Meißner emphasises that a colonoscopy is still the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing colorectal cancer. The problem, however, is that this cancer usually causes no - or hardly any - symptoms in its early stages. As a result, many people only go to the doctor very late on – but by then valuable time has often already been lost.

The NADAL FOB quant test is based on an antibody reaction to human haemoglobin found in blood. Meißner: "These are special antibodies that respond exclusively to human blood. If blood is present in a stool sample, the antibodies bind to the red dye haemoglobin contained within." The measurement range is from 20 to 750 ng/mL (corresponding to about 2 to 75 μg haemoglobin/g of stool). This allows the doctor to recommend a course of action - depending on the age and sex of the patient. "The higher the haemoglobin value in the stool, the more urgently a colonoscopy is recommended for clarification," Meißner explains.

The quantitative measurement and evaluation of test results can be carried out using the smallest rapid test analysis device in the world: the Colibri. “The cube-shaped Colibri is only 4x4cm wide, and is the optimal tool for automated and quantitative analyses”, says Meißner. “It delivers fast and precise results and is a cost-effective solution for every GP practice. The data can be transferred to and documented on a PC using a USB cable."

The NADAL FOB Quant test was developed at nal von minden’s research and production site in Göttingen. It is only to be carried out by trained medical personnel. The test is easy to use and does not require any special training.

Cost of the NADAL FOB quant test cassette: 5 euros per test

Cost of the Colibri analysis device: 499 euros

Company information

nal von minden GmbH. nal von minden GmbH from Moers (Germany) has been a specialist in the field of medical diagnostics for 38 years. Their portfolio comprises rapid tests and laboratory tests for reliable diagnoses in the fields of bacteriology, cardiology, gynaecology, infectious diseases, urology and toxicology. nal von minden GmbH has around 230 employees at 9 locations throughout Europe. www.nal-vonminden.com

