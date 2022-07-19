19 July 2022 – Former SES ASTRA CCO Alexander Oudendijk will join neXat, the world’s first satellite capacity aggregation platform, as its new president as the company builds on the momentum of its rebranding and offers internet services through its ‘Network of satellite networks’.

Oudendijk brings more than 30 years’ experience in the satellite industry, including more than eight years as Chief Commercial Officer at SES ASTRA. Prior to that Oudendijk was Managing Director at Hughes Network Systems Europe.

Alexander Oudendijk, Thierry Eltges and Serge Van Herck

“neXat is a unique, exciting and forward-thinking company that is carving out its space in the satellite industry”, said Oudendijk. “I’m very excited to be closely working with this team of talented and dedicated professionals at such an innovative time for the company. By offering its disruptive model and making the industry take notice, neXat has the potential to change the satellite landscape”.

Oudendijk will help neXat realise its mission of creating a ‘Network of satellite networks’, based on its capacity aggregation model. He’ll also help to broaden the commercial impact of the company worldwide.

Oudendijk will replace Serge Van Herck who has served as president of the board for three years.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce the joining of Alexander and can’t wait to integrate his ideas, experience and expertise into the business”, said neXat CEO Thierry Eltges. “As one titan of the satellite industry joins, we say thank you and good luck to another with the departure of Serge. Serge has been instrumental to the significant progress and developments that the neXat brand has achieved and experienced over the past few years.”

Since joining neXat in August 2019, Serge helped steer the company from its primary identity as an IP connectivity provider to a disruptive, booking.com-style capacity aggregator helming the ‘Network of satellite networks’.

“My time as President of the Board at neXat has been a real privilege for me, and I’m proud to have contributed to some significant changes and progressive milestones as the company solidified its position in the market” said Van Herck. “I wish the company all the best as it continues to develop in its trademark innovative manner, and give my best wishes to Alexander as he steps into the role”.

neXat is a capacity aggregation platform that acts as an intermediary between teleport and hub operators and the marketplace. It offers its partners access to a network of resellers across five continents and operates as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) that offers a full suite of value-added services.

About neXat, powered by SatADSL

neXat, powered by SatADSL, is changing the way satellite connectivity business is done.

Its disruptive flagship neXat platform, the world’s first satellite aggregation system, acts as a capacity broker connecting teleports with new customers and markets. Through this model, neXat is creating a ‘network of satellite Networks’.

The neXat company was founded in 2011 and is an award-winning satellite service provider based in Brussels, Belgium, delivering innovative solutions worldwide to satellite operators, teleport & hub operators, government and enterprise bodies, and ISPs.

Active in 50 countries and already connected to more than 15 teleports and 25 satellites, the neXat PaaS offering is a virtual OSS/BSS with competitive resilience, security and quality features. It allows teleport and hub operators to offer the full range of neXat’s value added services to their own clients and provides classical and packaged connectivity services through its network of ISPs or directly to end users.

neXat seamlessly offers a complete portfolio of reliable satellite services to its demanding high-end satellite service customers through a user-friendly eMarketplace.

Visit www.nexat.be for more info and follow us @neXat_BE on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular news and updates.



