Brussels, Belgium, 31 May 2022 – Enterprise and retail customers across Indonesia will be able to access new sources of reliable, affordable and cost-effective connectivity, thanks to the launch of a new suite of satellite services.

neXat is now offering satellite internet providers in the fourth most populous country dedicated capacity and contended services, as well as packaged services such as pre-paid vouchers based on time, volume or both. Also included are Fair Use Policy (FUP) services.

The services – available on neXat’s eponymous platform, which is also the world’s first satellite aggregation platform – will enable providers to offer their customers better and more cost-effective connectivity.

Rajeev Nair, neXat’s Sr. Vice President to the Asia-Pacific, said: “neXat has created a basket of services for the Indonesian market. These services are very competitive in price and ensure a high quality of service performance. Serving enterprise and retail businesses with our offering, customers will be able to subscribe for these cost-effective services, along with subsidised hardware to run the service.

“The Indonesian connectivity market is one of the fastest developing in the world, underpinned by a massive user demand for data services. This, combined with its archipelagic profile, means satellite should be firmly on the radar of connectivity providers delivering services to the country.”

neXat is a capacity aggregation platform that acts as an intermediary between the teleport, hub operators and the marketplace. It offers its partners access to a network of resellers across five continents and operates as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) that offers a full suite of value-added services.

For more information about the neXat platform, a complete OSS/BSS in the cloud, and the company’s offerings, visit: www.nexat.be.

Members of neXat’s management and executive team are at CommunicAsia at booth 4J2-05.

-Ends-

About neXat, powered by SatADSL

neXat, powered by SatADSL, was founded in 2011 and is an award-winning satellite service provider based in Brussels, Belgium, delivering innovative solutions worldwide to satellite operators, teleport & hub operators, government and enterprise bodies, and ISPs.

Active in 50 countries and already connected to more than 15 teleports and 25 satellites, in continuous expansion, neXat offers the world’s first satellite aggregation system, acting as a capacity broker connecting teleports with new customers and markets via its flagship platform (formerly known as C-SDP).

The PaaS offering is a virtual OSS/BSS that allows teleport and hub operators to offer the full range of neXat’s value added services to their own clients and provides classical and packaged connectivity services through its network of ISPs or directly to end users. It is equipment agnostic and available in Ku, Ka and C Band.

Visit nexat.be for more info and follow us @neXat_BE on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular news and updates.

PR Contacts

SatADSL

Caroline De Vos

Co-Founder & COO

+32 478 31 13 76

Caroline.devos@satadsl.net

And

James Curry

Proactive PR

satadsl@proactive-pr.com