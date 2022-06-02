Singapore and Brussels, Belgium, 2 June 2022 – Connectivity providers worldwide can now benefit from better choice, wider coverage and greater flexibility thanks to the creation of a new global satellite network of Point-of-Presence (PoP) interconnections.

The world’s first satellite aggregation platform, neXat (powered by SatADSL), will interconnect its three global PoPs – based in Brussels, Orlando and Singapore – to the Eutelsat ADVANCE global network. Eutelsat’s PoPs are located in Paris, New York and Singapore.

neXat’s PoPs are local access points processing and shaping IP traffic and connecting the Internet backbone with regional teleports.

This new partnership extends neXat’s coverage across the whole world, allowing it to access the entire fleet of the Eutelsat ADVANCE network and its managed portfolio of connectivity services, without the need to create separate connections to dedicated teleports and hubs. This means more choice, flexibility and time-to-market for service providers connected to the platform.

neXat COO Michel Dothey said: “This is a truly significant step for the neXat platform in our journey towards establishing 'The Network of satellite networks’. It increases the ability for our clients to buy and resell satellite capacity via the neXat’s e-Marketplace, while providing better access to the value-added services provided by our platform. Thanks to the interconnection of our networks, we can now deploy any new connection on Eutelsat satellites very easily and quickly.”

"Building on our strong relationship with Eutelsat, which has already connected some of its beams to our platform, this new initiative will bring benefits not only to our respective companies, but also to the many ISPs and connectivity providers across the world who need reliable, affordable and widely available satellite services.”

neXat is a capacity aggregation platform that acts as an intermediary between teleport and hub operators and the marketplace. It offers its partners access to a network of resellers across five continents and operates as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) that offers a full suite of value-added services.

For more information about the neXat platform, a complete OSS/BSS in the cloud, and the company’s offerings, visit: www.nexat.be.

Members of neXat's management and executive team are at CommunicAsia from 1-3 June at 4J2-05.

About neXat, powered by SatADSL

neXat, powered by SatADSL, was founded in 2011 and is an award-winning satellite service provider based in Brussels, Belgium, delivering innovative solutions worldwide to satellite operators, teleport & hub operators, government and enterprise bodies, and ISPs.

Active in 50 countries and already connected to more than 15 teleports and 25 satellites, in continuous expansion, neXat offers the world’s first satellite aggregation system, acting as a capacity broker connecting teleports with new customers and markets via its flagship platform (formerly known as C-SDP).

The PaaS offering is a virtual OSS/BSS that allows teleport and hub operators to offer the full range of neXat’s value added services to their own clients and provides classical and packaged connectivity services through its network of ISPs or directly to end users. It is equipment agnostic and available in Ku, Ka and C Band.

Visit www.nexat.be for more info and follow us @neXat_BE on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular news and updates.

