SatADSL now offers unique pre-paid vouchers for leisure market and access to high-end professional connectivity services for commercial shipping

Brussels, Belgium, 29 July, 2021 – neXat – the satellite industry’s first connectivity capacity aggregator – is now available to the maritime sector, opening the door for maritime connectivity services providers to new markets and the monetization of payment and management services.

neXat is a cloud-based, virtual OSS/BSS that also operates as a satellite aggregation platform, acting as a connectivity broker connecting teleports with regional services providers that operate in the maritime sector.

The new services from SatADSL’s flagship platform will serve both the commercial shipping industry as well as the leisure boating sector. The commercial shipping industry can now connect to the neXat platform to access satellite capacity in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, the coasts of Africa, and most parts of Asia. This means that connectivity providers to the maritime sector can operate and attract new customers in new geographical markets.

“Our neXat platform has already made waves in the broader satellite connectivity industry, disrupting a traditional and conservative landscape. With the continual expansion of our coverage areas and development of new services in our platform, it’s time for neXat to mark its territory in the mobility sector as a unique and emergent route to untapped markets and monetized services in the growing maritime connectivity market”, said SVP of Business Development Guillermo Bosch at SatADSL.

The neXat platform provides unrivalled satellite connectivity, offering multi-beam services to vendor-agnostic maritime VSAT antennas ensuring round the clock connectivity and the highest service availability. This high-performance multi-beam service architecture is made available thanks to new interface protocols that ensure seamless handoff between satellites.

For the private and leisure boating industry, SatADSL now offers in EMEA unique pre-paid voucher services via neXat as an affordable connectivity option for boats of any size featuring antennas as small as 60cm in diameter.

The prepaid vouchers – sold to boat or yacht users by local services providers and systems integrators that are specialized in the maritime sector – gives seafarers satellite-based internet capacity that includes full automatization of electronic payment. It allows private boat owners the opportunity to add internet capacity for the boating season, for example, giving them the ability to fit their data use to their needs.

“Internet access is vital across today’s mobility markets, with customers expecting decent coverage no matter their location. Out at sea, there’s a market for connectivity for passenger welfare and on-board entertainment – neXat’s coverage and services enable maritime connectivity service providers to meet the needs of their customers, providing affordable and easily accessible internet services,” added Mr. Bosch.

About SatADSL

SatADSL, founded in 2011, is an award-winning satellite service provider based in Brussels, Belgium, delivering innovative solutions worldwide to satellite operators, teleport & hub operators, government and enterprise bodies, and ISPs.

Active in 50 countries and already connected to more than 15 teleports and 25 satellites, in continuous expansion, SatADSL offers the world’s first satellite aggregation system, acting as a capacity broker connecting teleports with new customers and markets via its flagship neXat platform (formerly known as C-SDP).

Our PaaS offering, neXat, is a virtual OSS/BSS that allows teleport and hub operators to offer the full range of SatADSL’s value added services to their own clients and provides classical and packaged connectivity services through its network of ISPs or directly to end users. It is equipment agnostic and available in Ku, Ka and C Band.

