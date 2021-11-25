neXat’s new eMarketplace feature will help the teleport operator offer more services and reach new markets

Brussels, Belgium and Milan, Italy 25 November 2021 – The terrestrial and maritime sectors will benefit from greater access to VSAT connectivity options following the agreement of a partnership between Belgian satellite service provider SatADSL and satellite communications provider Milano Teleport (MT).

MT will use the neXat platform to provide capacity over Africa and deliver advanced maritime services worldwide. This includes reliable, real-time ground-based connectivity, and internet connections to cruises & ferries vessels, secure connectivity options for merchant marine vessels, and high-level bandwidth for yachts.

SatADSL’s SVP of Business Development Guillermo Bosch said: “Through neXat, teleport operators like MT can enhance the native capability of any satellite hub, offering multiple kinds of bandwidth management and optimization services independently of the implemented technology at their hub(s), such as contended or volume-based access and VNOFlex capacity. neXat also enables teleports to reach out to a broader range of ISPs, helping them to enhance their network performance capabilities.”

neXat is a cloud-based capacity aggregation platform, the first in the satellite industry, and operates as a virtual OSS/BSS. It acts as a connectivity broker connecting teleports with regional services providers.

MT will have access to neXat’s global teleport coverage, through the platform’s eMarkeplace, in regions it does not already have a presence, coverage, or distribution.

The eMarketplace, hosted on neXat, offers a straightforward choice of capacity options and access to new markets and advanced services. It is a one-stop-shop designed to simplify the process of choosing satellite services. It makes it easy for teleport operators, ISPs and end-users to purchase specific capacity and associated services depending on their own individual needs.

“We’ll benefit greatly from the visibility of global coverage, connectivity services associated with each footprint, and the various technologies that are all available through neXat’s eMarketplace,” said Umberto Gallo, CEO at MT. “This is incredibly useful for us as it will allow us to expand our service offering and access new markets.”

SatADSL will benefit from MT’s expertise in the maritime marketplace and from the capacity and technology it has available at its facilities in Lacchiarella, Milan, Italy.

About SatADSL

SatADSL (www.satadsl.net) is a technology agnostic, operator agnostic, cloud-based satellite Service Provider which designs and offers innovative satellite networking solutions to banks, microfinances, broadcasters, NGOs, Governments, ISPs, telecom operators and other companies in remote areas or where terrestrial infrastructure is not reliable.

Founded in 2011, SatADSL has already installed more than 4,000 VSAT networks in more than 50 countries. It specializes in providing tailor-made solutions based on customers’ specific requirements and flexible service plans that meet its clients’ budgets.

SatADSL is the creator of the innovative Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) which serves as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, enabling operators to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investing in additional physical infrastructure.

About Milano Teleport

MT is a globally recognized telecommunications and Internet provider specialized in VSAT via Ku, C, Ka-Band and 4G. MT offers a suite of premium telecommunication solutions to keep the customer continuously connected - at all times, from anywhere in the World.

MT’s customer-centric mindset creates customized communication/data solutions to support people’s unique needs. Since superior service is paramount at MT, the customer also receives full maintenance backed by 24/7 customer support.