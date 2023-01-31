London, UK, 31 January: Neos Networks, one of the UK’s leading fibre connectivity suppliers, has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud 13 framework. Through the framework— which supports public sector organisations to procure best-in-breed cloud-based services—public sector customers will be able to access a suite of products and services from Neos Networks including its Cloud Connect, Business Internet, Ethernet, Dark Fibre, IP-VPN, Optical, and SD-WAN.

Neos Networks was named as a supplier on ‘RM1557.13 Lot 1 for cloud hosting’, which provides platform or infrastructure services for processing and storing data, running software or networking. Framework customers will be able to access a variety of infrastructure and connectivity services from Neos Networks through the G-Cloud digital marketplace.

The solutions on offer by Neos Networks can be delivered and scaled in line with an organisation’s individual connectivity requirement to complement its IT strategy. The availability of Neos Networks’ high capacity and low latency connectivity services ensures public sector organisations can deploy applications and services that will enhance their productivity, efficiency and operations.

“Neos Networks is delighted to have been named on the G-Cloud framework to support the UK’s public sector organisations in accessing digital infrastructure services that are critical in propelling them towards a digital future,” said Joanne Green, Sales Director for Public Sector and Transport at Neos Networks. “Through a variety of high-capacity, low latency connectivity solutions we can ensure that public sector sites and local authorities have access to competitively priced services that support their cloud and IT strategies. We look forward to welcoming more customers and partners in future.”

G-Cloud 13 replaces G-Cloud 12 as the UK's digital marketplace for selling cloud products and services to the public sector. It provides an online catalogue of computing services such as hosting, software and cloud support. It also includes many off-the-shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions.

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Crown Commercial Services (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

About Neos Networks

Neos Networks brings together the unparalleled expertise of dedicated professionals who combine the technical excellence and innovative approaches required to provide businesses, government organisations and their partners with a superior network that is the cornerstone of the UK’s digital future. All this is done with a spirit of collaboration, partnership and integrity because we know we can achieve more, together.

Our services are delivered through a UK-wide 34,000km network, offering a wide range of products and integrated solutions including leading edge WAN, Ethernet, Optical and Dark Fibre services. With decades of industry knowledge and experience, Neos Networks can be trusted to deliver efficiencies as well as a competitive edge.

