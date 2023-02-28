Netacea’s enterprise bot management platform enables Telarus to provide a more comprehensive security offering to their network of global technology consultants

MANCHESTER, UK & NEW YORK – February 28, 2023 — Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist, today announced the company has partnered with Utah-based Telarus to provide AI-powered bot management technology to its global network of technology consultants. Telarus is the number one Technology Solutions Brokerage (TSB) of cloud, unified communications, contact center, network services, cybersecurity, IoT, and mobility.

Telarus chose Netacea as its first dedicated bot management and detection supplier because of the solution’s innovative, agentless approach to identifying and thwarting sophisticated threats. Netacea’s bot detection solution leverages AI and uses web log analysis with real-time and historic trends to analyse user behaviour and determine intent. This means the technology is uniquely equipped to detect sophisticated threats, combining deep analysis of billions of interactions and dashboards that address both security and business context in the enterprise environment.

“As cybersecurity vulnerabilities and threats continue to evolve and grow more sophisticated, we remain committed to providing our technology consultants with the most innovative and cutting-edge security solutions available, and Netacea met all of our criteria and more,” said Jason Stein, Vice President of Cybersecurity, Telarus. “Bot management is no longer ‘nice to have,’ it’s now a critical part of security infrastructure that protects public sector organizations and companies from potentially devastating bot attacks.”

Bot management has become an even more important component of effective enterprise cybersecurity programs as API adoption increases and businesses detect a rise in bot attacks to this high-risk and highly exposed attack vector. The backbone of the digital economy, APIs increase the attack surface and are just as vulnerable to exploits by bad bots as are websites. In Netacea’s Bot Management Review 2022, a survey of more than 400 enterprise organizations, respondents reported a 70% rise in bot attacks against APIs over the previous year. Netacea’s agentless approach to thwarting attacks means APIs are protected alongside websites.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to join the Telarus team as their key supplier of bot management and detection technology,” said Joe Murray, SVP of Partnerships, Netacea. “Telarus’ technology consultants will now be more equipped to mitigate attacks on their customer’s behalf —many of which are still struggling to understand the threats that sophisticated bots pose to their reputation and profitability. Working with Telarus means working with a distributor with two decades of experience in giving their partner community the best in both solutions and expertise.”

To learn more about Netacea’s NetElite Partner program and how its technology protects websites, mobile apps and APIs, please visit the Netacea website.

About Netacea

Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation platform, takes a smarter approach to bot management and is a recognized leader for its innovative use of threat intelligence and machine learning. Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine analyses web and API logs in near real-time to identify and mitigate bot threats. This unique approach provides businesses with transparent, actionable threat intelligence that empowers them to make informed decisions about their traffic.

About Telarus

Telarus is the largest Technology Solutions Brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our Partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 400+ leading service providers. To accelerate our Partner’s growth, we have created industry-leading apps, tools and cultivated experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002, we accelerate our Partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

