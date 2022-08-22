As the anticipated adoption of space tourism in the coming years leads to a predicted rise in satellite services, HUBER+SUHNER has launched the MINI250™H cable assembly – the most robust cable on the market today.

According to Allied Market Research, the global space electronics market is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2031. Evidence of this growth is highlighted by the increasing number of satellites being launched, with Euroconsult anticipating an average of 1,700 satellite launches per year by 2030.

“Bend-to-the-end” – new addition to HUBER+SUHNER range completes set of interconnectivity cabling to outfit satellites

“Many organisations within the space industry spend years of time and resources preparing for satellite launches and if one intricate element malfunctions, this could result in a significant loss of investment,” said Raymond Miney, Senior Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER. “That means every single part of the satellite must be able to withstand the conditions in space. Stable cable assemblies like the new MINI250™H are needed to ensure factors, such as temperature changes in the atmosphere, do not affect the efficiency of the connectivity needed to transmit information.”

The MINI250™H – which has the largest diameter in the HUBER+SUHNER MINIBEND family – transmits antenna signals for applications in space, aerospace and satellite. Its release means HUBER+SUHNER can now outfit an entire satellite with its range of interconnectivity cabling.

Leveraging the original “bend-to-the-end” heritage of its MINIBEND predecessors, the cable is extremely flexible and can run on the outside of satellite arms and solar panel arrays, allowing tight bends without comprising connectivity strength.

It features a five-shield construction that was developed to withstand the harsh environments of LEO and near-Space applications, yielding lower radio frequency leakage. Meanwhile, three stainless steel screens ensure the mechanical robustness of the cable and cable-connector junction. Strict ESA, NASA, and MIL standards are also supported.

