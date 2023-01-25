Charlotte Langridge aims to address the information and communication challenges of the sector’s mission critical mobile workforce

BRACKNELL, UK. 25th January 2023 – Charlotte Langridge has joined Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division as the new Business Manager for Public Sector, Defence and Police in the UK and Ireland. Charlotte will build on the success of Panasonic as a supplier of rugged TOUGHBOOK notebooks, tablets and handhelds and aims to address the information and communication challenges of the sector’s mission critical mobile workforce.

Speaking about the new role, Charlotte said, “Panasonic TOUGHBOOK has a range of devices that have become essential tools for many in the sector from providing mission critical applications to those in Defence to helping our police officers access vital information and communications when in the community. With Defence and Blue Light organisations making a real difference to the lives of so many, I’m looking forward to playing a small role in helping these public sector workers to be more connected, mobile, and efficient.”

Charlotte brings five years of experience in mobile computing across the public sector, having previously worked at Centerprise International as a public sector lead.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK offers military-grade durability, reliability and performance with its mobile computing devices alongside world-class support services, such as customised in-vehicle docking solutions. For more information about Panasonic TOUGHBOOK emergency service solutions, visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/ambulance

