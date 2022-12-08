HUBER+SUHNER and CL Electrical Controls have partnered to produce and supply RF cable assemblies to mobile operators in the UK.

CL Electrical Controls provides specialist engineering in Automation, Energy and Communication. It first partnered with HUBER+SUHNER in 2020 and has now opened a new production line for the HUBER+SUHNER LISCA cable assembly, which are part of the toolkit operators need as they upgrade to more densified networks to support the evolution to 5G.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with CL Electrical Controls,” said Reto Germann, SVP Sales Communication, at HUBER+SUHNER. “Like many countries, demand for 5G in the UK is continuing to grow and operators need to ensure their networks can keep up with consumer requirements.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony to officially launch the new production line took place at CL Electrical Controls’ headquarters in Bristol yesterday.

More to explore

For more information about LISCA, please visit the HUBER+SUHNER website. https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/products/radio-frequency/cables-cable-assemblies/cables-cable-assemblies/rf-raw-cables-cable-assemblies/lisca

Contact

Trade media

Proactive International PR

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com

HUBER+SUHNER

Amy Hüttner

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.