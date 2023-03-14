14 March 2023 - Satellite internet providers throughout Latin America will be able to better manage their networks and customers thanks to a new partnership between satellite services company neXat and Argentina-based connectivity provider Servicio Satelital S.A.

The partnership will allow Servicio Satelital – which provides satellite connectivity anywhere in the world– to also provide advanced, satellite specific OSS/BBS tools to its customers through the neXat’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution.

neXat’s Guillermo Bosch and Servicio Satelital's Eduardo Lema

The PaaS managed service, which also includes a Business Management Portal and an eMarketplace, allows teleport operators to extend their own hub’s capabilities. Operators can safely and securely offer any kind of services to their own customer base independently of their teleport’s hub technology.

neXat will benefit from access to ARSAT and Intelsat-based services in Latin America thanks to the partnership. neXat will in turn provide a route to greater global reach for Servicio Satelital by virtue of neXat’s ever-expanding worldwide coverage.

“We are excited to work with Servicio Satelital and keen to accelerate our work within the Latin American region” said neXat’s Senior Vice President, Business Development, and GM Americas, Guillermo Bosch. “Our platform has a lot to offer to operators and internet services providers in the Americas thanks to the specialized suite of value-added services it can provide. This partnership also has strategic importance for neXat as it allows us to expand our presence in the region and access local businesses.”

“The demand for the highest quality connectivity continues to increase within the Latin America region, as population rises and the market grows,” said Eduardo Lema, Chairman at Servicio Satelital. “By working with neXat, we aim to grow our clientele and keep our current customers happy with the most up-to-date and advanced services, as well as gaining coverage and awareness in areas we have not yet reached.”

neXat’s Point of Presence (PoP) in Florida, which replicates the existing models in Europe, Africa, and Asia, allows operators and teleports in LATAM to gain access to the neXat platform, providing a route to a variety of benefits to the platform users and their customers.

About neXat, powered by SatADSL

neXat, powered by SatADSL, is changing the way satellite connectivity business is done.

Its disruptive flagship neXat platform, the world’s first satellite aggregation system, acts as a capacity broker connecting teleports with new customers and markets. Through this model, neXat is creating a ‘network of satellite Networks’.

The neXat company was founded in 2011 and is an award-winning satellite service provider based in Brussels, Belgium, delivering innovative solutions worldwide to satellite operators, teleport & hub operators, government and enterprise bodies, and ISPs.

Active in 50 countries and already connected to more than 15 teleports and 25 satellites, the neXat PaaS offering is a virtual OSS/BSS with competitive resilience, security and quality features. It allows teleport and hub operators to offer the full range of neXat’s value added services to their own clients and provides classical and packaged connectivity services through its network of ISPs or directly to end users.

neXat seamlessly offers a complete portfolio of reliable satellite services to its demanding high-end satellite service customers through a user-friendly eMarketplace.

About Servicio Satelital

Servicio Satelital is an Argentinian company with more than two decades of experience in the space economy market.

Servicio Satelital offers agile and reliable satellite connectivity, covering connection needs anywhere in the world and guarantee permanent availability and operation under any weather condition.

Their Network Operation Center provides ongoing support to those who are performing installation, maintenance and field movement activities at remote sites of the satellite network.

Servicio Satelital is part of the Technology District of Buenos Aires City and the thriving Argentine industry within the Law of Economy of Knowledge, the third cluster exporter from our country and our processes are ISO 9001-2015 certified

Tens of thousands of people connect through Servicio Satelital’s satellite broadband services, Managed Private Network (MPN), Backhaul, Backup, Disaster Recovery and IOT solutions that enable the digitization of agricultural and maritime sectors or provide fire solutions.

Servicio Satelital’s Satellite Control Ground Station is located within the ARSAT property, a safe and reliable environment certified as TIER III by UPTIME INSTITUTE. We operate state-of-the-art terrestrial satellite technology: redundant Gilat Satellite Networks and iDirect hubs.

SkyEdge II, SkyEdge IIc and IDirect platforms are used for the wide beam capacity of the ARSAT I satellite, which ensures the best coverage for the Southern Cone. We provide HTS capacity using different IS37e satellite beams for large bandwidths.

We are a socially responsible company, committed to the country, the region and its people. We are confident that our contribution will positively impact the world around us.

Visit satelital.com.ar for more info and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram for regular news and updates.

