17 May 2023 – neXat has entered a partnership with KT SAT to offer the South Korean satellite operator a full suite of managed services and gain access to its coverage in Asia.

KT SAT – a subsidiary of KT Corporation and one of South Korea’s largest telecommunications companies – will use the neXat platform to increase its portfolio of services.

neXat expands further East with KT SAT partnership

This includes vouchers and other quota-based services – such as Fair Use and Fair Access Policy (FAP and FUP) – that cannot be natively offered by an iDirect hub. This allows KT SAT to add new products to their existing portfolio of services.

“With this partnership, KT SAT will be able to provide a managed service for our customers in the region, especially Indochina and South East Asia. We hope to reach out to more service partners in local and remote locations through this platform” said Daniel Kim, KT SAT’s Managing Director of Global and Maritime business.

neXat will benefit from the addition of another key satellite operator to its platform, expanding the coverage of capacity and portfolio of satellite services, that can be accessed by its partners.

neXat’s Senior VP APAC, Rajeev Nair said: “We are delighted to add KT SAT to our list of esteemed partners. We’re seeing more and more satellite companies realize the benefit of the neXat platform and the services it offers while overcoming certain limitations with zero CAPEX. We look forward to building on this relationship and expanding further as more features on the neXat platform are likely to be developed as products for KT SAT.”

The partnership will use the Koreasat-5A satellite and iDirect technology on the Ku-band.

For more information about neXat visit: nexat.be

ENDS

About neXat

neXat is changing the way satellite connectivity business is done.

Its disruptive flagship neXat platform, the world’s first satellite aggregation system, acts as a capacity broker connecting teleports with new customers and markets. Through this model, neXat is creating a ‘network of satellite Networks’.

The neXat company was founded in 2011 and is an award-winning satellite service provider based in Brussels, Belgium, delivering innovative solutions worldwide to satellite operators, teleport & hub operators, government and enterprise bodies, and ISPs.

Active in 50 countries and already connected to more than 15 teleports and 25 satellites, the neXat PaaS offering is a virtual OSS/BSS with competitive resilience, security and quality features. It allows teleport and hub operators to offer the full range of neXat’s value added services to their own clients and provides classical and packaged connectivity services through its network of ISPs or directly to end users.

neXat seamlessly offers a complete portfolio of reliable satellite services to its demanding high-end satellite service customers through a user-friendly eMarketplace.

Visit www.nexat.be for more info and follow us @neXat_BE on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular news and updates.

About KT SAT

Since the establishment of Kumsan Satellite Service Center in 1970, KT SAT (wholly owned by KT) has been leading Korea’s broadcasting and telecommunication industry for over 50 years in Asia. KT SAT deploys a total of five satellites to provide user-customized services and global connectivity over Asia, the Middle East and Africa. KOREASAT reaches majority of regions where customers need high performance connectivity, covering from Asia to Africa with C-band Hemi Beam and providing very high powered Ku-Band Regional Beam in South East Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Leveraging the abundant experience and expertise as a global satellite operator, KT SAT recently started a space data business focusing in satellite imagery and analysis. Besides that, as a part of the strategy aiming to be a multi-orbit satellite provider, KT SAT also invested in U.S.-based startup Mangata Networks in 2022.

neXat PR Contacts

Caroline De Vos

Co-Founder & COO

+32 478 31 13 76

Caroline.devos@satadsl.net

James Curry

Proactive PR

satadsl@proactive-pr.com