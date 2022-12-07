Built in partnership with award-winning digital commerce agency, Overdose Digital, Nosto brings its Commerce Experience Platform to Shopware 6 via a newly-launched plugin on the app marketplace ‘Shopware Store’, powering personalized shopping experiences for every single customer

New York, December 7, 2022 - Nosto, the leading Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), has extended its partnership with Shopware, the global ecommerce platform, by releasing a plugin into the app marketplace ‘Shopware Store’ so merchants can benefit from a wealth of commerce experience modules in one click, helping them scale and grow their online stores.

Nosto x Shopware

The new Nosto CXP plugin is available to download from the Shopware Store now and gives merchants on Shopware 6 access to key Nosto personalization modules: Segmentation and Insights, A/B Testing and Optimization, Catalog Explorer, Product Recommendations, Dynamic Bundles, Content Personalization, and Pop-Ups.

Implemented in an instant, Shopware 6 merchants get access to enterprise-grade personalization and merchandising solutions that build more relevant and authentic online shopping experiences to increase loyalty, engagement, and revenue.

“Working with key players in the ecommerce ecosystem like Nosto ensures that merchants on Shopware 6 can access cutting-edge technologies that help them build more relevant, personalized online shopping experiences for their visitors,” says Ben Marks, Director of Global Market Development, Shopware.

“We want to engage and connect people and businesses the world over. Commerce journeys are increasingly about meeting customers where they are and introducing shoppable moments seamlessly and meaningfully. Merchants deserve to be in full control of the customer experience and the data used to build those experiences. Partnerships like this with Nosto mean that merchants have the power to do that—meet their shoppers whenever they are and ensure they have the best experience in those moments.”

Built in collaboration with digital commerce agency, Overdose Digital, the CXP plugin on Shopware 6 means there are no limits for creating revenue-generating commerce experiences at scale. A powerful intelligence layer comprising Dashboard & Analytics to help understand store performance by gathering key ecommerce growth metrics into a single place, Segmentation & Insights to target your shoppers based on behavioral insights, Catalog Explorer to get a complete 360 view of your product and catalog performance, as well A/B Testing & Optimization to continually improve experiences across your store, come out-of-the-box.

“While the technical ecosystem continues to evolve, Overdose has strong roots in the Open Source Movement, and considers Shopware to be at the forefront of this and the dominant player in the mid to enterprise markets in the DACH region and with a growing global reach. Having partnered with Nosto for over five years across multiple technologies and geographies, the merchant outcomes through their enhanced Commerce Experience Platform continue to outperform the market. Bringing these two technologies together was a natural marriage and we look forward to extending the product integration and capabilities along with merchant adoption,” says Todd Welling, Founder, Overdose Digital.

Additional modules are available to further merchandise and personalize the online shopping experience including Personalized Emails (to deliver targeted product recommendations in every email), Pop-Ups (to show relevant offers at every touchpoint), Dynamic Bundles (to suggest similar items, and ‘shop the look’ for upsell), Content Personalization (to tailor every content element across the site), Category Merchandising (to tailor category pages and match shopper behavior and affinity), and User-Generated Content (to showcase authentic post-purchase content to use on- and off-site).

“Shopware’s growth and global expansion has been exciting to watch and even better to be a part of over the past few years,” says Frank Zimmermann, Global Head of Partnerships of Nosto. The expanded strategic partnership between Shopware and Nosto will continue to help our mutual customers stand out and deliver exceptional 1:1 commerce experiences.”

Speed and ease of implementation make Nosto’s CXP the clear choice for merchants on Shopware 6 looking to quickly deploy fully personalized, integrated commerce experiences at scale. A unified experience means more engagement, conversions, and revenue from every new and returning visitor.

You can read more about Nosto’s Shopware 6 plugin here: https://www.nosto.com/partners/shopware-6/. It’s available to download on the Shopware app marketplace now.

About Nosto

Nosto enables online brands to deliver authentic, relevant, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. An AI-Powered Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers brands to build, launch, and optimize compelling digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, and Helsinki.

www.nosto.com

About Overdose Digital

Overdose Digital is a global Digital Commerce Anti-Agency with enterprise capability underpinned by startup hustle. We focus on delivering accelerated results through bespoke strategies and deep service integration to our clients supported through accountable partnerships. Our industry-defining capabilities extend across Strategy, User Experience, Technology, Marketing, Search, Data & Insights. We call this Complete Commerce. Since our incorporation in 2016, Overdose has grown out to a family of 450+ commerce professionals in 13 locations globally.

https://overdose.digital/



About Shopware

Shopware is a leading digital commerce system used by some of the largest brands, retailers, and manufacturers across B2C, D2C, and B2B industries, including Philips, Jägermeister, and Aston Martin. Shopware’s open commerce platform gives its customers the freedom to quickly and easily realize their growth potential, with greater flexibility to deal with complex challenges. Today, merchants all around the world rely on Shopware solutions (from start-ups to enterprises) generating a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of close to USD 20 billion in 2021. A community with hundreds of thousands of members gives customers access to over 5,000 extensions and certified professional support. Through continuous high investments in research and development, Shopware is a leading driver of innovation in digital commerce.

www.shopware.com

