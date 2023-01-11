Austrian NPO One Life launches the Vienna International Pride Awards

It is the first global event and campaign to recognize LGBTIQ+ equality change makers

#ThankYou campaign leading to the Awards kicks off on International Thank You Day

It's time to say “Thank You”: on International Thank You Day - January 11, 2023, Vienna-based NPO, One Life, announces the launch of the Vienna International Pride Awards, a new annual campaign and event to thank and recognize the vital world of LGBTIQ+ equality heroes around the world.

The idea for the International Pride Awards came from Tony Gregory, an award-winning television director. He describes the guiding vision of the Vienna International Pride Awards as:

“A world where the rainbow of differences and preferences of LGBTIQ+ people are not only tolerated, but deeply and universally accepted and cherished”.

Official campaign mission partners are the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the MTV Staying Alive Foundation and ILGA-World (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association). The first awards will be announced in Vienna in early June, 2023. The awardees will be selected by an experienced, independent committee of international sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression equality and human rights experts. The committee is chaired by Jeffrey O'Malley, senior advisor for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Separately, from 11 January and leading up to the Awards there will be a social media campaign where individuals are encouraged to post online and say “Thank You” to someone who has made a difference to their own LGBTIQ+ journey in life, under the hashtag #ThankYou.

More information about the Vienna International Pride Awards and press pictures can be found here: http://newsroom.ketchum-publico.at/news-thankyou-npo-one-life-launches-the-first-vienna-international-pride-awards?id=171070&menueid=29824&l=deutsch

